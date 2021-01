Travel News Today: Private Jets & The Day of The Tree Today's news trend on Thursday, January 28 includes a session about private jet travel, The Day of the Tree and global trends in travel and tourism --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/etn/message Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/etn/support

SUCCESSFUL TOURISM LEADERSHIP DEMANDS DYNAMIC AND INNOVATIVE EDUCATION AND TRAINING Dr. Marianna Sigala, Professor, University of South Australia Business School It is obvious that the tourism industry has been devasted by COVID-19. The harsh, but necessary stop to travel created an unparalleled number of job losses around the world and it is estimated that 100.8 million tourism workers have been removed from the workplace since […]

Flying back to the United States: Amman to Palm Springs to stay at a Marriott Resort - an Eyewitness Report Mona Naffa, an American Arab living in Jordan just flew back from Amman via Chicago to Palm Springs, California, isolating herself at a Marriott Resort. She will share her experience. Also an update on the riots in the Netherlands and the difference of an approach to reopening tourism by WTTC and WTN. Moderating: Juergen Steinmetz […]

Daily Global News Talk Update 25 January by eTurboNews |TravelNews.online | Juergen Steinmetz and Dr. Peter Tarlow are discussing the latest news updates on California, Israel, Washington DC, and the world. --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/etn/message Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/etn/support