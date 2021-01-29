Sheffield Hire Company Creates New Jobs with £2million Telehandler order



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Eagle Platforms, a UK leading powered access hire company based in Sheffield, is creating 6 new jobs due to a £2million pound order of Telehandlers.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Eagle Platforms, a UK leading powered access hire company based in South Anston Sheffield, is creating 6 new jobs due to a £2million pound order of Telehandlers.

The jobs include HGV driver demonstrator, plant mechanic and apprenticeships, as well as sales executive and administration roles within the business. These roles were required to manage the supply and delivery of new plant to clients across the Yorkshire region.

The new order comprises of over 30 telehandlers in the Haulotte HTL range, which will be familiar with customers of Eagle Platforms as the range is a staple in their inventory. Now the Sheffield based provider can count the 7M, 10M, 12M, 13M and 17M units among their stock, once the new order drops in mid-February. The new order is worth £2M so is certainly a statement of intent and a major outlay as Eagle Platforms seek to cement their reputation as one of the UK’s leading working at height equipment providers.

Dan Stewart, Managing Director Designate of Eagle Platforms, says “I am extremely pleased to say that despite the obvious effect of COVID on the Construction industry we have been able to expand our workforce and grow our fleet. By adding new Telehandlers to our fleet, we can offer a truly one stop shop to our clients, and bring our expertise and standards from the Access industry to the supply of Telehandlers too! It also means that we are able to expand our team with the appointments of another Sales Manager, a Mechanic with Telehandler expertise, a further driver and Hire Administrator.”

Haulotte are a world leader in MEWPs and telehandlers and their UK base is in Wolverhampton, providing easy access to the entire country. Their equipment always seeks to push the envelope in terms of quality, comfort, precision, efficiency and performance, while keeping safety as the number one priority. The HTL range is no different and with five different sized machines Eagle Platforms have enough variety to fulfil all manner of jobs. The largest, 17M telehandler is capable of handling loads of up to 4 tonnes, while even the smallest 7M machine has a stunning 3.2 tonne lift capacity.

In terms of extras the HTL range is flush, featuring hydraulic PTO systems making it easy to add attachments, cameras to help with reversing, ergonomic and intuitive cabs with driving positions designed to eliminate working fatigue and smart control 4 in 1 joysticks as well as many more excellent features. The Haulotte telehandlers are an Eagle Platforms favourite for good reason, with safety a primary concern, efficiency high and the fact that the machines are easy to maintain and quick to fix and service thanks to intelligent build.

The fact that Eagle Platforms is a dedicated training provider, indeed one of the UK’s biggest players in this field, means that customers can fulfil all their training requirements with the Sheffield based company. They offer a full range of IPAF and PASMA programmes, including, of course the 3A (for Scissor Lifts) and 3B (for Cherry Pickers) categories as well as the PAL+ course for advanced users working in more challenging terrain, confined spaces and higher risk environments. Both are currently on offer at a discounted price and Eagle Platforms have made substantial concessions to the pandemic in terms of how the courses are run, in order to keep everyone safe.

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here