Energage Names Premier Nationwide Lending A Winner Of The 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

Premier is honored to be nationally recognized as a company that makes the world a better place to work by giving employees a voice.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Today, Premier Nationwide Lending has announced it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

“At Premier Nationwide Lending, our people execute our mission statement each and every day. Our dynamic team of individuals provides an extraordinary mortgage experience by exceeding client expectations one loan at a time,” states Murdock Richard, Premier Nationwide Lending CEO. “I want to commend our team for their outstanding performance during the past year.”

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people

and their business.”

ABOUT PREMIER NATIONWIDE LENDING

At Premier Nationwide Lending you will find more than a successful mortgage company, you will also discover a team of top industry professionals dedicated to providing a quality service and committed to helping families achieve the American dream of homeownership. With a network of branch offices in multiple states, our industry professionals are ready to meet our customers’ needs. By continuing to invest in our loan officers and support staff, Premier Nationwide Lending is devoted to delivering a high level of support and service throughout the home mortgage loan process. We are truly dedicated to doing what we do best, putting families into homes!

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

