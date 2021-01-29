Picfed: An Instagram Alternative in 2021



USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — With over 1 billion monthly active users as of 2021 Instagram is undoubtedly one of the most popular photo sharing platforms of this age. But Instagram can also be a source of frustration for some. However, did you know that there are dozens of similar platforms out there that all have their own selling points? Take a break from endless selfies and hashtags, with our favourite alternative to Instagram.

Enter: Picfed.com

Picfed.com is what Instagram used to be (and that we wish it still was). This platform is about the people, the photographers, artists, advocates that use it, rather than how much money the platform can make out of filling your feed with sponsored posts. You know that algorithm-based feed that annoys you on Instagram? It doesn’t exist here, and the feed is chronological and free of recommended posts and business profiles.

Picfed is a community of people from all over the globe coming together to connect and share their photos. Much like Instagram, sharing and inspiring is the concept behind the community. Users can follow friends which is a nice way to broaden the variety of images that you see. Although, it’s early days for Picfed which is currently in beta, it already has photographers, and content creators using Picfed to share their aesthetic. We love the focus that Picfed has on providing creators with a platform for their art.The discover tab is excellent in Picfed and you can even become a featured user for a few months if your work is selected by the team behind the new online community.

Why consider Picfed?

There are a few good reasons for you to consider Picfed.com:

Privacy concerns – Instagram is owned by Facebook and some might be concerned about their privacy on Instagram as well.

Get in on the ground floor – Early adopters of successful social media platforms gain enormous visibility, both by existing in the space before the majority of their competition and through direct rewards platforms give to early influencers.

Smaller communities are often more engaged – This is one of the major benefits of being an early adopter of Picfed, but it holds true even if the platform doesn’t explode. Smaller communities have less noise for you to cut through, allowing you to build stronger relationships with people.

If you’re looking for a true Instagram alternative, you’ve found it in Picfed.

Contact: Dean Jones

Website: https://picfed.com

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 0208 004 2299‬

