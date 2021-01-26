Abu Dhabi announces updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations

Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community



The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations. Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development. Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Updated DCT Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ as of 26 January 2021: