Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTurboNews Stats
Search

Abu Dhabi announces updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations

Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community

Harry S. Johnson Harry S. JohnsonJanuary 26, 2021 22:54
Abu Dhabi announces updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations
AfrikaansShqipአማርኛالعربيةՀայերենAzərbaycan diliEuskaraБеларуская моваবাংলাBosanskiБългарскиCatalàCebuanoChichewa简体中文繁體中文CorsuHrvatskiČeština‎DanskNederlandsEnglishEsperantoEestiFilipinoSuomiFrançaisFryskGalegoქართულიDeutschΕλληνικάગુજરાતીKreyol ayisyenHarshen HausaŌlelo Hawaiʻiעִבְרִיתहिन्दीHmongMagyarÍslenskaIgboBahasa IndonesiaGaeligeItaliano日本語Basa Jawaಕನ್ನಡҚазақ тіліភាសាខ្មែរ한국어كوردی‎КыргызчаພາສາລາວLatinLatviešu valodaLietuvių kalbaLëtzebuergeschМакедонски јазикMalagasyBahasa MelayuമലയാളംMalteseTe Reo MāoriमराठीМонголဗမာစာनेपालीNorsk bokmålپښتوفارسیPolskiPortuguêsਪੰਜਾਬੀRomânăРусскийSamoanGàidhligСрпски језикSesothoShonaسنڌيසිංහලSlovenčinaSlovenščinaAfsoomaaliEspañolBasa SundaKiswahiliSvenskaТоҷикӣதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçeУкраїнськаاردوO‘zbekchaTiếng ViệtCymraegisiXhosaיידישYorùbáZulu

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations. Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development. Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Updated DCT Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ as of 26 January 2021:

  • Australia
  • Bahrain
  • Brunei
  • China
  • Falkland Islands
  • Greenland
  • Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Maldives
  • Mauritius
  • Mongolia
  • New Zealand
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • St. Kitts and Nevis
  • Thailand
Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
CATEGORIES