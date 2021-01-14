Delta Air Lines bans pro-Trump hoodlums from its flights

Delta Air puts Donald Trump supporters who heckled Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham on no-fly list

Delta Air Lines today banned the passengers that were recently caught on camera harassing and heckling Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney from ever flying with the carrier.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian announced on Thursday that the ban along with other security measures is being introduced as a result of the violent storming of the US Capitol by the unruly mob of pro-Trump thugs last week.

Both Romney and Graham were the target of pro-Trump mob at airports in recent viral videos, where they were harassed for not supporting Trump’s illegal attempts to overturn the landslide presidential victory of Joe Biden.

Both Republican senators were branded “traitors” by customers confronting them. One of the people identified in the Graham video is former congressional candidate and actress Mindy Robinson, who was also recently banned from Twitter as part of the social media platform’s purge of accounts promoting election fraud allegations.

On top of customers being placed on the airline’s no-fly list, guns will not be allowed to be checked for anyone flying to the Washington metropolitan area ahead of Biden’s January 20 inauguration.

“We’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks in Washington,” Bastian said in an interview today.