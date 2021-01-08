Belize Tourism Minister issues statement on passing of Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart

Belize joins the Caribbean and the rest of the world in paying tribute to the lifetime achievements of Mr. Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart – a renowned figure in the Caribbean Tourism Industry.

Mr. Stewart was a true visionary who raised the bar on tourism standards and led by example at every juncture of his illustrious career. Through his hard work, passion and determination, he founded Sandals Resorts International, a chain of all-inclusive, luxury resorts which are an integral part of the Caribbean tourism experience.

He also had investments in the restaurant, airline, automotive, retail, and media industries and provided employment for thousands of people across the region. He was a man of integrity and professionalism, who was admired and respected for the tremendous contributions he made in promoting Caribbean tourism and putting the region at the top of the bucket list for many travelers.

On behalf of Belize’s Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, and the Belizean hospitality sector, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Gordon “Butch” Stewart. May God give you strength, peace and comfort during this difficult time.