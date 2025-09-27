World Tourism Day 2025 by Dr. Taleb Rifai, former UNWTO Secretary General

Dr. Taleb Rifai, the former Secretary General of UNWTO from Jordan, and still one of the most respected voices in tourism, shared his thoughts on World Tourism Day 2025. He wrote as the chairman of UK- and Mauritius-based ITIC.

As we celebrate World Tourism Day 2025, the International Tourism Investment Corporation Ltd (ITIC) acknowledges the significant impact tourism has on our global community. It serves as a powerful engine for economic growth, cultural exchange, and environmental sustainability. Tourism holds the unique ability to bridge cultural divides, foster mutual understanding, and promote peace.

We view tourism as a force for good—one that generates revenue, creates jobs, and invigorates local economies. Our mission is to encourage dialogue among tourism industry leaders and stakeholders centred on sustainable development. Tourism collaborates with governments, investors, and project owners to form joint ventures and structure investments that benefit all parties involved.

World Tourism Day Celebrations | UN Tourism It was at its third session (Torremolinos, Spain, September 1979), that the UN Tourism General Assembly decided to institute World Tourism Day, commencing in the year 1980. This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism: the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Tourism Statutes on 27 September 1970.

As we look to the future, we recognise the pivotal role of digitalisation in transforming the tourism landscape. Digital technologies are redefining the tourism value chain, enabling personalized experiences, streamlined operations, and data-driven decision-making. By harnessing the power of digitalisation, we can elevate visitor experiences, boost operational efficiency, and promote sustainable growth within the tourism sector.

The tourism industry has displayed remarkable resilience in overcoming various challenges, including global economic downturns, pandemics, and natural disasters. We applaud the sector’s ability to adapt, innovate, and bounce back, and we urge continued investment in measures that strengthen resilience to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.

In reflecting on the current state of the world. We hope that the virtues of tourism prevail, bringing peace and understanding to regions in turmoil, such as Ukraine and Palestine, as well as other areas scarred by conflict and division. May tourism’s universal language of hospitality, respect, and appreciation for diverse cultures help heal wounds, build bridges, and cultivate a spirit of global citizenship.

We invite governments, industry leaders, and individuals to come together to invest in tourism, prioritise sustainability, and uplift local communities. Together, we can harness the full potential of tourism to drive positive change and create a more peaceful and prosperous world.