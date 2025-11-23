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Namibia’s Anne-Marie Nainda Emerges as Leading Candidate in Interpol President Election

November 23, 2025
by Dr. Darlington Muzeza
November 24, 2025
3 min read
Namibia Interpol
Major General Anne-Marie Nainda –Candidate for the post of President of Interpol
Written by Dr. Darlington Muzeza

SADC endorsed the Namibian candidate, Major General Anne-Marie Nainda, to become the Interpol chief. This move is also viewed as a potential boost for Africa’s tourism sector, with her background in tourism policing and transnational crime prevention seen as critical to enhancing visitor safety. Supporters argue that strengthened global cooperation under her leadership could significantly improve security and global confidence across key African destinations.

Major General Anne-Marie Nainda of Namibia, the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) endorsed candidate for the Presidency of INTERPOL, enters this week’s election with strong regional backing and a career that many observers say aligns closely with the organisation’s evolving priorities.

Her assignment would be a global recognition for Namibia and all of Africa to lead this global organization.

The election will take place during the 93rd Session of the Interpol General Assembly in Marrakech from 24 to 27 November.

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Nainda, Namibia’s Deputy Inspector-General for Administration, was first recommended in June by the Southern African Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) before securing successive approvals from SADC’s ministerial committee and the heads of state summit in August. Her candidacy has also been formally endorsed by Namibia’s President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, confirming her as the official regional nominee.

If elected, Nainda would become the first woman from the Southern African region to hold the presidency, a milestone that comes amid broader conversations about gender representation within Interpol. Currently, women occupy only a quarter of leadership roles, despite accounting for nearly half of the staff.

Across the Interpol network, officials who spoke to this publication describe Nainda as a highly experienced law-enforcement professional whose career spans strategic leadership, cross-border policing, and community-focused crime prevention. Advocates of her candidacy argue that her background would strengthen Interpol’s work in areas such as environmental security, transnational crime, and tourism policing—fields where she previously led policy initiatives and capacity-building efforts.

Nainda has served in several key posts, including Regional Commander for Oshikoto, Interpol Regional Specialised Officer for violent crime and fugitives in Harare, and Interpol Desk Officer in Windhoek. She currently represents Africa on the Interpol Executive Committee. Academically, she holds a master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy, an LLB from the University of South Africa, a postgraduate certificate in public-sector management, and a national higher certificate in police science.

Her leadership trajectory has drawn comparisons to prominent female figures such as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Joyce Banda, Angela Merkel and Jacinda Ardern—leaders known for crisis management, institutional reform, and a focus on ethical governance. Supporters argue that Nainda’s experience navigating complex law-enforcement environments and fostering cooperation among countries would be an asset as Interpol faces shifting transnational threats.

With Africa seeking a stronger voice in international security institutions, Nainda’s candidacy is seen by many as an opportunity for the continent to assume a more visible role in global policing leadership. Diplomats and security analysts say her election could signal a commitment to diversity and regional balance while reinforcing Interpol’s global mandate—an outcome with tangible benefits for tourism security and visitor confidence on the continent.

In fact, research indicates that improved governance and security translate directly into higher international tourist arrivals in Africa. For example, one study found that “improvement in governance enhances the image and attractiveness of the country to international tourists … the existence of good institutions has a positive impact on both the number of international tourists’ arrivals and Africa’s share in global arrivals.”

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As member states prepare to vote, Nainda’s supporters emphasise her record of integrity, operational efficiency, and collaborative leadership. They argue that the choice before the General Assembly extends beyond regional considerations and reflects the broader question of the type of leadership Interpol needs as it adapts to new security challenges.

Whether her vision resonates with the majority of member states will become clear when ballots are cast later this week.

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About the author

Dr. Darlington Muzeza

Knowledge, Experience and Attributes: I have lectured at tertiary (colleges), secondary and primary school levels; Passionate about imparting knowledge, skills and adaptive management as fundamental strategies to improving programs and its associated impact on communities in terms of development. Experienced in transboundary biodiversity governance, conservation and natural resource management; communities’ livelihoods and social ecology, conflict management and resolution. I have proven ability to develop concepts and I am a strategic planner with ability to promoting creative thinking while taking into account environmental sensitivities; I have passion in the fields of community development, governance, crisis and risk transformation among communities including management of social relationships; A strategic thinker with a developed capacity to build and convey the “big picture” as a team player; Excellent research skills, with strong political judgment; Proven ability to negotiate, challenge and confront issues, spot both risks and opportunities, brokering solutions to achieve goals; And have the capacity to negotiate bilateral and multilateral agreements at inter-governmental, non-governmental levels and can mobilise communities to secure broad-based support and participation of communities in programmes and projects.

I have the capacity to undertake monitoring and evaluation including Environmental Impact Assessment compliance processes and I have done so as part of the Zimbabwe UNESCO National Committee investigation in Mana Pools National Park. Immense supervisory abilities and I supervised the Visitor Exit Survey (2015-2016) for Zimbabwe; I have experience in management of national projects and can lead stakeholder teams in project formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation; Knowledgeable in sustainable development issues, international relations and diplomacy with ability to provide strategic advisory services and manage lobbies at local and global levels to raise profiles of strategic issues and brands; Well-versed in sustainable tourism development planning; Experienced in concepts development; advocacy and community mobilization; Worked tirelessly for my principals in relation to tourism development at sub-regional and international institutions like the Southern African Development Community (SADC) - Regional Tourism Organization for Southern Africa (RETOSA), the African Union and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) regarding tourism policy consummation, institutionalization and programs development; Served for five years as a Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Technical Advisory Committee Member on HIV/AIDS, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youth issues from 2007-2011; Have the ability to approach issues through a systems-thinking lens in a creative way; Proven experience with cross-cultural team capacity building, strong mentoring and evaluation skills; Have the ability to multi-tasking, prioritizing, pay simultaneous attention to detail, uphold quality of work and capable of problem-solving. Experienced in teamwork and understanding of the importance of effective communications for effective coordination and functioning of teams and able also to inspire and motivate others while being accountable. Well-developed presentation and representational skills appropriate for diverse audiences, including the ability to make and win arguments. I am able to network with stakeholders at different levels, provide leadership and can work independently in multicultural and multidisciplinary settings with a proven record to work under pressure, cope with and manage competing demands, meeting deadlines and adjusting priorities.

Doctor of Technology (DTech) Environmental Health (Graduated on 22 September 2013); Faculty of Applied Sciences, Department of Environmental and Occupational Studies, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Cape Town, Republic of South Africa (period of study: 2010-2013).

Doctoral research thesis examined and passed: The Impact of Institutions of Governance on Communities’ Livelihoods and Sustainable Conservation in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park: The study of Makuleke and Sengwe Communities.

Concentration of applied Doctoral Degree research areas covered: Transboundary conservation practices, management, challenges and resource governance; Political ecology and communities’ livelihoods analysis; Tourism development and poverty alleviation; Conservation policy analysis; Conservancy typology and integrative local development; Rural development and natural resource conflict management and resolution; Community Based Natural Resource Management (CBNRM); Sustainable conservation and management and tourism development for sustainable local livelihood support. Thesis Proffered: A Synergistic Transfrontier Governance Framework; Participatory Biodiversity Decision-Making Model and an Integrative Amalgam of Sustainable Natural Resource Utilization Framework focusing on tourism development for sustainable livelihoods among transfrontier conservation communities..

2. Master of Science Degree in Social Ecology passed with Merit: (August 2007); Centre for Applied Social Science (CASS), Awarded a Master’s Degree with Merit: University of Zimbabwe, the Republic of Zimbabwe (period of study: 2005-2007). Master Degree research dissertation examined and passed: Investigation into Legislative and Executive Environmental Representation in Harare: The case studies of Mbare and Whitecliff.

Concentration of Master Degree taught courses covered and passed: Population and Development; Ecological Disaster Management; Human Ecology; Research Methods and Tools for Ecological Analysis; Rural Livelihoods Strategies and Ecology; Natural Resource Policy Analysis; Institutional Aspects of Natural Resource Management; Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution in Natural Resource Use and Environmental Management and Protection.

3. Bachelor of Science in Politics and Administration-Honours Degree (2003); Awarded a Degree with an Upper Second Division or 2.1 Degree Classification: University of Zimbabwe, Republic of Zimbabwe (period of study: 2000-2003).

4. Diploma in Personnel Management (Awarded a Diploma with Credit); Institute of Personnel Management of Zimbabwe, Republic of Zimbabwe (period of study: 2004-2005).

5. Certificate of learning on Conservation Awareness; Zimbabwe National Conservation Trust, Republic of Zimbabwe (1999).

6. Certificate (special short course training) of learning on Tourism Management and Development for African Countries; China Ministry of Commerce and China National Tourism Trading and Service Corporation, Beijing, Republic of China (period of short course study: November to December 2009).

7. Certificate of learning on National Tourism Statistics and Tourism Satellite Account; Regional Tourism Organization for Southern Africa (RETOSA): RETOSA and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Training Program, Republic of Zimbabwe (2011).

8. Certificate of learning on National Tourism Statistics and Tourism Satellite Account; Regional Tourism Organization for Southern Africa (RETOSA): RETOSA and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Training Program, Republic of Mauritius (2014).

9. Certificate of learning on Basic Counseling and Communication; University of Zimbabwe in collaboration with the National Aids Coordinating Program: Ministry of Health and Child Welfare and the United Nations Children’s Fund, Republic of Zimbabwe (2002).

10. Certificate in Intermediate Course in Ms Word, Ms Excel and PowerPoint; Computer Centre, University of Zimbabwe, Republic of Zimbabwe (2003).

Based in Harare, Zimbabwe and writes in his personal capacity.
[email protected] or +263775846100

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