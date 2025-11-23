Namibia’s Anne-Marie Nainda Emerges as Leading Candidate in Interpol President Election

SADC endorsed the Namibian candidate, Major General Anne-Marie Nainda, to become the Interpol chief. This move is also viewed as a potential boost for Africa’s tourism sector, with her background in tourism policing and transnational crime prevention seen as critical to enhancing visitor safety. Supporters argue that strengthened global cooperation under her leadership could significantly improve security and global confidence across key African destinations.

Major General Anne-Marie Nainda of Namibia, the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) endorsed candidate for the Presidency of INTERPOL, enters this week’s election with strong regional backing and a career that many observers say aligns closely with the organisation’s evolving priorities.

Her assignment would be a global recognition for Namibia and all of Africa to lead this global organization.

The election will take place during the 93rd Session of the Interpol General Assembly in Marrakech from 24 to 27 November.

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Nainda, Namibia’s Deputy Inspector-General for Administration, was first recommended in June by the Southern African Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) before securing successive approvals from SADC’s ministerial committee and the heads of state summit in August. Her candidacy has also been formally endorsed by Namibia’s President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, confirming her as the official regional nominee.

If elected, Nainda would become the first woman from the Southern African region to hold the presidency, a milestone that comes amid broader conversations about gender representation within Interpol. Currently, women occupy only a quarter of leadership roles, despite accounting for nearly half of the staff.

Across the Interpol network, officials who spoke to this publication describe Nainda as a highly experienced law-enforcement professional whose career spans strategic leadership, cross-border policing, and community-focused crime prevention. Advocates of her candidacy argue that her background would strengthen Interpol’s work in areas such as environmental security, transnational crime, and tourism policing—fields where she previously led policy initiatives and capacity-building efforts.

Nainda has served in several key posts, including Regional Commander for Oshikoto, Interpol Regional Specialised Officer for violent crime and fugitives in Harare, and Interpol Desk Officer in Windhoek. She currently represents Africa on the Interpol Executive Committee. Academically, she holds a master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy, an LLB from the University of South Africa, a postgraduate certificate in public-sector management, and a national higher certificate in police science.

Her leadership trajectory has drawn comparisons to prominent female figures such as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Joyce Banda, Angela Merkel and Jacinda Ardern—leaders known for crisis management, institutional reform, and a focus on ethical governance. Supporters argue that Nainda’s experience navigating complex law-enforcement environments and fostering cooperation among countries would be an asset as Interpol faces shifting transnational threats.

With Africa seeking a stronger voice in international security institutions, Nainda’s candidacy is seen by many as an opportunity for the continent to assume a more visible role in global policing leadership. Diplomats and security analysts say her election could signal a commitment to diversity and regional balance while reinforcing Interpol’s global mandate—an outcome with tangible benefits for tourism security and visitor confidence on the continent.

In fact, research indicates that improved governance and security translate directly into higher international tourist arrivals in Africa. For example, one study found that “improvement in governance enhances the image and attractiveness of the country to international tourists … the existence of good institutions has a positive impact on both the number of international tourists’ arrivals and Africa’s share in global arrivals.”

As member states prepare to vote, Nainda’s supporters emphasise her record of integrity, operational efficiency, and collaborative leadership. They argue that the choice before the General Assembly extends beyond regional considerations and reflects the broader question of the type of leadership Interpol needs as it adapts to new security challenges.

Whether her vision resonates with the majority of member states will become clear when ballots are cast later this week.