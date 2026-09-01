GVB has launched a new online application portal for its Tourism Works Micro-Grant, making it easier for Guam businesses, nonprofits and eligible organizations to seek tourism funding. Applications for the first cycle are now open, with grants supporting cultural, sports, eco-tourism, wellness, educational and community initiatives.

New digital platform aims to make grant applications more accessible, transparent and efficient for Guam’s tourism industry and community partners

TUMON, Guam — The Guam Visitors Bureau has launched a new online grants-in-aid application portal for its Tourism Works Micro-Grant, giving eligible businesses, nonprofit organizations and other applicants a streamlined way to apply for funding supporting tourism-related projects across Guam.

The secure, web-based platform is designed to modernize GVB’s grant application process by allowing applicants to submit materials electronically, upload supporting documents, save applications in progress and access their submissions from any internet-connected device.

Organizations interested in applying for the Tourism Works Micro-Grant can access the application through the GVB Grants Portal.

“GVB is dedicated to empowering our industry and community partners by providing easier access to resources that support initiatives to enrich the visitor experience, strengthen our tourism industry, and provide a tangible return on investment for Guam,” said GVB President and CEO Régine Biscoe Lee.

“Our new grants portal streamlines the application process, allowing organizations to spend less time on paperwork and more time delivering meaningful projects that showcase the Håfa Adai spirit.”

Built-in validation and automated workflows are intended to improve the completeness of applications while increasing efficiency, transparency and accountability throughout GVB’s review process.

Supporting Guam’s Visitor Industry

Administered through GVB’s Destination Development Program, the Tourism Works Micro-Grant provides support for initiatives that enhance the visitor experience, strengthen Guam’s tourism industry and deliver a tangible return on investment for the island.

Eligible projects must support at least one of six Target Market Areas: Cultural Tourism, Regenerative/Eco-Tourism, Edu-Tourism, Health and Wellness Tourism, Sports Tourism or Local Events.

Cultural Tourism projects include tourism programs and events centered on Guam’s host and multi-ethnic cultures, providing residents and visitors with experiences related to the island’s history, customs, arts and traditions.

Regenerative/Eco-Tourism focuses on Guam’s natural attractions, flora, fauna and culture through environmentally responsible and economically sustainable tourism that contributes to the well-being of the local community and reflects the Håfa Adai Spirit.

Edu-Tourism includes formal and informal education, training and lifelong-learning experiences connected to Guam’s unique natural and multicultural environment.

Health and Wellness Tourism covers tourism connected to health and wellness experiences designed to enhance the mind, body and spirit of individuals, families and groups.

Sports Tourism includes participation in and attendance at international sporting events, as well as projects that contribute to the development of Guam as a sports tourism destination.

Local Events may include programs supporting education, training, employment assistance, entrepreneurship, community development and tourism promotion in Guam.

Two Annual Application Cycles

GVB will offer two Tourism Works Micro-Grant application cycles each year.

The first application cycle runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 30, 2026, with approved grant-supported activities and GVB-sponsored events taking place from November 2026 through February 2027.

The second application cycle runs from March 1 through April 30, 2027, with corresponding events and approved activities scheduled for May through July 2027.

Applicants are encouraged to plan ahead and submit during the seasonal window appropriate for their proposed project. GVB requires applications to be submitted at least 90 days in advance of proposed events and activities to provide sufficient time for review, approval, planning and coordination.

Who Can Apply

The Tourism Works Micro-Grant is available to eligible applicants under GVB’s established grant requirements, including licensed businesses, bona fide nonprofit organizations, individuals and Government of Guam agencies.

For-profit organizations may also qualify when their proposed projects support an eligible Target Market Area.

Applicants should be prepared to fulfill GVB’s community volunteer requirement as part of the grant program’s eligibility and participation guidelines.

Before applying, organizations are encouraged to review the portal instructions, eligibility requirements, application deadlines, funding guidelines and required supporting materials.

Apply and review grant information: GVB Tourism Works Micro-Grant Grants Portal

Updated application resources and user guides will also be made available through the online Grants Portal.