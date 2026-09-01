Louis D’Amore turns 90 in New York as WTTC President Gloria Guevara celebrates her birthday in Madrid. Two generations, one remarkable date and a shared tourism mission connect IIPT and WTTC at a time when travel’s power to build understanding, trust and peace may matter more than ever.

NEW YORK / MADRID, September 1, 2026 — There are coincidences that are merely interesting. And then there are coincidences that seem to carry a message.

Today, September 1, Dr. Louis D’Amore, the man who spent four decades asking the global tourism industry to recognize itself as an industry of peace, celebrates his 90th birthday in New York. Thousands of kilometers away in Madrid, Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), celebrates her 59th.

Two birthdays. Two generations. Two very different careers. Yet one industry — and, perhaps, one unfinished mission.

For Louis D’Amore, tourism’s greatest value was never measured only in arrivals, hotel nights, airline seats, or GDP. When he founded the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT) in 1986, he advanced an idea that sounded radical to some industry leaders at the time: tourism could become the world’s first global peace industry, and every traveler could potentially become an Ambassador for Peace.

Forty years later, those words no longer sound quite so idealistic. They sound urgent.

And Gloria Guevara’s career represents, in many ways, the other half of the equation Louis began writing four decades ago: if tourism is to become a force for peace, the enormous machinery of the private sector, governments and international institutions has to work together to make it happen.

That is precisely the space in which Guevara has built her career. As Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, as a private-sector executive, as an adviser in Saudi Arabia and, most visibly, as President and CEO of WTTC, Guevara has spent decades crossing the boundaries between government and business. She returned to the leadership of WTTC in January 2026 with an emphasis on strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors.

And therein lies the deeper connection between today’s two birthday celebrants.

Louis gave tourism a conscience. Gloria helped give it a coordinated voice.

IIPT and WTTC are very different organizations. IIPT was born around an idea — that tourism carries a moral and social responsibility extending far beyond economics. WTTC represents the global private sector and has spent decades demonstrating tourism’s economic importance, advocating for the conditions under which the sector can grow, create jobs and prosper.

Yet their histories have intersected repeatedly. WTTC leaders have appeared on IIPT stages and supported its work. Former WTTC President and CEO David Scowsill participated in IIPT programs and was subsequently named an IIPT Global Ambassador of Peace. WTTC representatives participated in IIPT’s Peace Parks initiatives, and in 2015 WTTC was among the partners of IIPT’s World Symposium in South Africa, where Scowsill spoke about tourism’s extraordinary ability to bring people together, foster cultural understanding and break down negative perceptions.

Then came something particularly important. WTTC, working with the Institute for Economics & Peace, produced research examining the relationship between tourism and peace. Its findings showed that countries with more open and sustainable tourism sectors tend to enjoy higher levels of positive peace and lower levels of conflict and violence.

For Louis D’Amore, it was a remarkable moment. What he had spent decades describing as a vision was increasingly supported by data.

In 1988, at IIPT’s first Global Conference in Vancouver, D’Amore argued that tourism could bring people closer through greater understanding of cultures, heritage and environments and help build trust and goodwill. The conference gathered some 800 participants from 68 countries and helped launch what became known as the Peace through Tourism movement.

Nearly three decades later, WTTC research was putting numbers behind the intuition.

The bridge between IIPT and WTTC, therefore, is bigger than any formal partnership. IIPT articulated the higher purpose. WTTC demonstrated that the higher purpose could coexist with serious economic leadership.

Tourism needs both.

A 90-year journey measured in bridges

Louis D’Amore’s legacy is unusual because much of it cannot be counted on a balance sheet.

He founded IIPT in 1986, organized the landmark 1988 Vancouver conference, pioneered socially and environmentally responsible tourism thinking, contributed to sustainable-tourism ethics and international environmental initiatives, developed Peace Parks as physical expressions of an idea that might otherwise remain abstract, and brought together tourism ministers, industry CEOs, academics, community leaders, activists and international organizations around a common belief in tourism’s capacity to contribute to a more peaceful world.

But perhaps Louis’s greatest accomplishment is harder to photograph.

He changed the vocabulary of tourism.

He insisted that an industry capable of moving billions of people could also move ideas; that crossing a border could mean more than entering another country; that meeting someone different from ourselves could be a small act against prejudice; and that hospitality itself contains a philosophy: you are a stranger, but you are welcome here.

He also insisted upon something even more challenging — that peace is not simply the absence of war. His concept encompassed peace with other people, peace with nature, peace across generations and, ultimately, a responsibility for the world travelers inherit and leave behind.

That is quite a legacy for a man turning 90. But Louis would probably be the first to say that it is an unfinished one.

Gloria’s generation inherited a different battlefield

Gloria Guevara’s leadership has been forged by crises of another kind. When COVID-19 brought international travel close to a standstill, tourism faced perhaps the greatest coordinated crisis in its modern history.

As WTTC President and CEO, Guevara became one of the industry’s most prominent voices advocating international coordination and the safe reopening of travel. WTTC developed its Safe Travels protocols, adopted across hundreds of destinations, while Guevara pushed governments and businesses toward common approaches at a moment when borders, regulations and health requirements were changing almost daily.

It was a reminder of something Louis D’Amore had understood from a different direction: tourism only works when people cooperate.

Airlines cannot operate internationally without governments, hotels cannot prosper without communities, destinations cannot flourish without visitors, visitors cannot travel without trust, and peace itself cannot endure without some willingness to see the person on the other side of a border as a human being rather than an abstraction.

Today Guevara is again leading WTTC at another complicated moment for the world, with investment, jobs, sustainability, technology and stronger public-private cooperation among the industry’s priorities. Behind all of them lies the same fundamental requirement: connection.

Tourism lives somewhere between war and peace

War begins by separating people. It divides territory, closes borders, suspends flights, destroys heritage and turns neighbors into enemies and unfamiliar people into threats.

Tourism does almost exactly the opposite. It requires movement, welcome and curiosity. It creates encounters. It turns maps into places and statistics into people.

A traveler who sits at a family table in another country, walks through another faith’s sacred place, listens to a guide explain a painful history, or discovers that the supposedly foreign person serving coffee laughs at the same things does not automatically become a peacemaker.

Tourism cannot stop tanks. A hotel cannot negotiate a ceasefire. An airline cannot sign a peace treaty. It would be naïve — even disrespectful to those living through war — to pretend otherwise.

But peace treaties ultimately have to become peace between people.

That is where tourism has extraordinary power.

It creates millions upon millions of small human encounters from which stereotypes can be challenged and empathy can grow.

Louis D’Amore understood this before “people-to-people diplomacy” became fashionable language in international tourism. Gloria Guevara understands another part of the same truth: those encounters occur on an immense global platform operated largely by the private sector and enabled by governments.

The dream therefore requires the machinery. And the machinery needs the dream.

The family Louis created

There is another word that appears frequently around IIPT: family.

Its supporters often call one another brothers and sisters. That may sound sentimental in the corporate world of tourism, but perhaps it contains something the industry should not dismiss too quickly.

The IIPT Board’s birthday message to its founder begins simply, “Dear Brother Lou.” It thanks him, as part of his “IIPT GLOBAL FAMILY,” for creating the Peace Through Tourism awareness, mission and community.

Those words reveal something important about D’Amore’s legacy. He did not simply establish an institute. He gathered people around an idea.

Across countries, religions, cultures, political systems and generations, he persuaded people to believe that tourism could represent something larger than itself.

And that family now extends far beyond IIPT. It includes the hotel housekeeper preparing a room for somebody she may never meet again, the pilot carrying dozens of nationalities across a border, the tour guide explaining why a monument matters, the restaurant owner welcoming strangers, the minister negotiating easier travel, the CEO deciding whether development will enrich a community or merely exploit it, and the young traveler discovering for the first time that “foreign” and “different” are not synonyms for “dangerous.”

WTTC’s CEOs are part of that family. Tourism ministers are part of that family. IIPT’s brothers and sisters are part of it. And every traveler can be part of it too.

A birthday wish that belongs to the world

On September 10, just days after these two birthdays, IIPT begins its 40th-anniversary year with a Global Leadership Virtual Summit under the theme “40 Years of Peace Through Tourism — A Global Call to Reimagine the Future of Travel.”

It is difficult to imagine a more appropriate moment.

The world does not suffer from a shortage of technology, aircraft, hotel rooms, investment capital or artificial intelligence.

It suffers from a shortage of trust.

And trust has always been tourism’s invisible currency. Without it, people stay home. Without peace, destinations disappear from tourism maps. Without cooperation, borders become walls.

That is why Louis D’Amore’s idea at 90 is not something tourism should politely applaud as a legacy from another era. It should be treated as unfinished business.

And perhaps Gloria Guevara’s birthday on exactly the same day provides a fitting symbol of what comes next.

One leader represents a lifetime spent giving tourism a higher purpose. The other today leads an organization representing much of the private-sector power capable of turning purpose into action.

Louis has spent 40 years telling tourism what it could be. Gloria and today’s generation of industry leaders face the question of what tourism will be.

Will it merely move more people, or will it move humanity a little closer together? Will success be measured only by arrivals, investment and GDP, or also by communities strengthened, cultures respected, prejudices diminished and bridges kept open when politics would rather close them?

On September 1, from New York to Madrid, perhaps the tourism world should celebrate two birthdays with one wish.

Happy 90th birthday, Brother Lou. Happy birthday, Gloria.

And happy birthday to an idea that, 40 years later, the world may need more urgently than ever: that every traveler can be an Ambassador for Peace, every destination can become a meeting place rather than a dividing line, and the world’s great tourism family can choose to use its extraordinary power not only to move people around our planet — but to bring them closer together.

Because tourism cannot end every war.

But wherever a stranger becomes a guest, wherever curiosity replaces suspicion, and wherever people cross a border to understand rather than conquer one another, tourism has already begun the work of peace.

This publisher of eTurboNews, Juergen Steinmetz, wishes both long year good friends in tourism a very happy birthday, good health, and success.