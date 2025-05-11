When UN-Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili gives an interview, it will be in a publication he can trust not to ask critical questions; this has become his modus operandi since he took office in 2018. In a heartwarming propaganda story in a publication circulated among diplomats in Madrid, he gave an incomplete version of his achievements over eight years, leaving out an explanation for why a third run for SG was justified.

In an interview published by “The Diplomat,” a Madrid publication targeting diplomats in the Spanish capital, Zurab Pololikashvili admitted that UN tourism was respected before he took the helm of UNWTO on January 1, 2018.

The identical article was published in El País and other Spanish publications, indicating it was a commissioned (earned media) press contribution.

In this commissioned article to help his campaign for a third re-election, UN-Tourism Secretary-General Pololikashvili made many valid points when praising himself, noting the UNWTO’s launch of the Tourism Crisis Committee during COVID-19. However, he left out that his committee only met once a month, and issues were moved to the next month.

Compared to a similar committee launched at WTTC under its CEO, Gloria Guevara, WTTC made progress, meeting once a week or more, and launching the Safe Tourism Seal. WTTC took the lead among all organizations during COVID. Gloria Guevara was called the most powerful woman in tourism.

Zurab Pololikashvili's Commissioned Interview Before the UN-Tourism Election

Guided by the unwavering support of almost every large company in the travel and tourism industry, Gloria Guevara is now campaigning against Zurab in the upcoming election that will take place later this month in Madrid.

Another fellow candidate for the upcoming UN tourism election was Harry Theoharis in Greece, who became this European country’s tourism minister, guiding his country through the COVID-19 crisis.

In his interview, Zurab Pololikashvili claimed credit for launching the UNWTO global center in Riyadh and Brazil.

The interview left out the $5 million UNWTO received from Saudi Arabia and the results of this office five years later—there are none. It also left out the terrible situation UNWTO was in, almost forcing this UN agency to relocate to Riyadh.

UNWTO opened the center in Brazil in 2023. The result was an assurance by the Brazilian tourism minister to vote for Zurab this month. Still, little is known about the $3 million Brazil paid and the $1 million missing in the accounting.

The politics of the Brazil regional center became more bizarre when a high-ranking Brazilian police officer told eTurboNews last month that there was a lot of smoke around the minister of tourism regarding UNWTO, but no fire yet. The officer referred to possible corruption and a $1 million payment regarding a suspicious transaction.

Zurab explained in the interview. ” We launched the Americas-Africa Cooperation Summits, with two editions already held in the Dominican Republic and Zambia, as a tool for cooperation and integration that will be replicated in other continents and cultures.”

He left out that this was done recently because both the Dominican Republic and Zambia are voting members in the Executive Council. This council will vote for the next secretary-general this month.

Some points in his interview are valid achievements, but they are due to projects that had often started before he was in power, such as the relaunched cooperation with WTTC to attract investments. This cooperation was most substantial at UNWTO under Dr. Taleb Rifai and the letters to heads of state, but this was, of course.

Zurab said, “I want to emphasize something essential: Tourism is an agent of peace when well managed. It unites cultures, breaks down prejudices, and fosters understanding between peoples. In a fragmented world, tourism can be the bridge that brings us closer together.”

Zurab Pololikashvili: “The rebirth of UN Tourism, from rhetoric to action” Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism When I took office in 2018, I found an organization rich in history but

He is correct, but why would one of his first business actions in 2018 be to kill a project with the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, which the former SG, Taleb Rifai, and IIPT founder, Louis D’Amore, started?

Zurab said: “We aim to certify destinations, develop tourism competitiveness rankings, and launch the first World Congress on Transport and Tourism in conjunction with ICAO and IATA.”

A similar cooperation was launched at UNWTO at the Zambia/Zimbabwe General Assembly in 2013, after the CNN Task Group started in 2009, an initiative between CNN, UNWTO, ICAO, and IATA. eTurboNews joined the CNN TASK Group as a fourth party in 2013.

CNN has started beaming and selling Zambia’s tourism reality and potential abroad – Masebo | Lusaka Voice CNN, one of the three major cable news channels in the world has started beaming and selling Zambia’s tourism reality and potential abroad says Tourism Minister Sylvia Masebo in an interview.

Ms. Masebo who is in the middle of promoting Zambia’s tourism ahead of the coveted UNWTO said the 60 second prime time commercials are now showing on the second largest cable channel constantly.

“I am happy to say we are on CNN now and we are also on BBC,” Ms. Masebo said, “we want to heighten global attention on Zambia as much as possible and we also want the outside world to know that there’s tourism in Zambia beyond the Victoria Falls.”

Ms. Masebo said she was happy that Zambia, “is not only being show cased in foreign media now for an international audience but also here locally in newspapers such as yours (Daily Mail), Times of Zambia, The Post and ZNBC.” CNN which is second to Fox News but ahead of MSNBC has a prime time viewership of about 1.1million people around the world and the numbers are rising.

Ms. Masebo did not disclose the amount the Zambia Tourism Board is paying for Zambia’s presence on cable TV but maintained that whatever the price, the returns would be higher.

Zambia is set to co-host the UNWTO in August which is expected to draw some more than 4000 international delegates that are likely to spend substantial amounts of money in Zambia and Zimbabwe

Zurab said: UN-Tourism today leads. It transforms it. It puts it at the service of the planet and people. And this journey is just beginning.

This is an excellent view on the future of UN tourism that everyone can agree with, but what is left out in the interview is the question most countries should ask Zurab:

Why has he manipulated two elections and is now trying to exploit the system so badly that he can rule for a third term? What is unheard of in a United Nations agency?