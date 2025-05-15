The UN-Tourism Secretariat in Madrid is in the process of deleting Zurab Pololikashvili from the list of candidates for the upcoming election for Secretary-General, waiting for an official letter from Tbilisi after having already received a verbal note from Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, and seen an official notice published on the country’s press wire yesterday. Georgia has been praised worldwide for taking this unusual and challenging step to honor the principles of rotating leaders working serving high level assignments in the United Nations system..

“When I got on the plane, I saw the decision of the deep rats… Kobakhidze should come out and say what he exchanged my candidacy for,” UN-Tourism secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili said in response to his Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, not allowing him to run for a third term for this UN position, no longer being appointed by the Republic of Georgia.

Pololikashvili is fuming, but this move by the PM is applauded in countries worldwide as the Republic of Georgia demonstrates its support for UN principles of rotation and diversity. When Zurab stepped off a plane, he was confronted with this news and told a reporter of Georgian mtavari.tv his Prime Minister was a Deep Rat.

Pololikashvili and his UN-Tourism legal department heard it firsthand: His government no longer supports his candidacy for Secretary General of UN-Tourism 2026, ending his campaign for a third term as secretary general.

The official version:

The government administration confirmed the decision, stating that although Pololikashvili was initially put forward by Georgia, “a decision was later made to reverse the nomination.” Instead, Tbilisi has announced it will now support the United Arab Emirates candidate for their one vote. The administration did not elaborate on the reasons behind the reversal or comment on what pushed the endorsement of the UAE contender.

Zurab said, “It would be good if Kobakhidze explained why he did this. I’ve been writing, calling, and hiding for three weeks or more. Let him come out and say what he changed my candidacy for! I do not represent either the deep state or the global war party.”

Zurab Disrespected the United Arab Emirates

Zurab must have been suspected of this action by his PM at the Arabian Travel Market earlier this month. Zurab blew off his host, the United Arab Emirates Tourism Minister, by refusing to attend the UN Tourism ministerial roundtable, because Ms. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, the UN-Tourism candidate from the UAE would not withdraw her campaign.

Who is PM Irakli Kobakhidze

The PM, Irakli Kobakhidze is a Georgian politician who has held the position of the 16th prime minister of Georgia since February 2024. He has previously served as a member of the Georgian Parliament from 2016 to 2024, chairman of the Parliament of Georgia from 2016 to 2019, as vice-president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe from 2020 to 2022, and held the post of chairman of the Georgian Dream party from 2021 to 2024. Before joining politics, he was a professor at Tbilisi State University and worked for a Western-funded non-governmental organization.

UN- Tourism is Celebrating

Zurab, trying to run for a third term, has not only raised eyebrows but triggered outrage by tourism ministers, global leaders of the sector, and within the United Nations system.

Speaking anonymously, some staff members in UN-Tourism are opening champagne bottles during a warm Madrid night, celebrating, and hoping that this organization will recover after 8 years of being ruled by a media-shy man with an iron fist. UN-Tourism represents one of the largest industries in the world, accounting for almost 10% of all jobs. Tourism should serve as a model for peace, fairness, and democracy. A third term by Zurab may have destroyed this.

The Dream Party Government in Georgia

The “Dream party” government in Georgia has withdrawn Zurab Pololikashvili’s candidacy for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization today and said it will support the candidate nominated by the United Arab Emirates with its one vote.

Zurab Polokashvili sees Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, as A Deep Rat

Following the rules of diversity and rotation, the chances for Mexican candidate Gloria Guevara to lead UN-Tourism and be sworn in at the upcoming general assembly in Saudi Arabia have increased tremendously today. UN-Tourism seems ready for a candidate not from Europe, and a woman.

Gloria and Harry know each other well. Harry Theoharis worked under Gloria’s leadership on the advisory team for tourism solutions on climate change in Saudi Arabia in 2023.

This team, as shown in the photo and article below, included known personalities in the global travel and tourism industry, such as Prof. Geoffrey Lipman from Greece, Ambassador Young-shim Dho from Korea, Isabell Hill, former White House advisor for tourism, and this publisher, Juergen Steinmetz.

Gloria Guevara was the CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, guiding the global tourism industry through the COVID-19 crisis with her SAFE Tourism campaign. At the same time, Harry Theoharis was the Hon. Minister of Tourism in Athens.

Not much is known about the contender from the UAE Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, who has not often been seen in public and remains media shy. She comes from a family owning the Rotana hotel group.

There is hardly any information or effort of campaigning by the Ghana and by the Tunisian candidate. Most likely this race will continue to be relevant between the Mexican and Greek candidate.

Now that Zurab is no longer disturbing this election, a more democratic and decent campaign will likely continue.

There are only days left until May 29-30, when the UN-Tourism Executive Council will meet at Real Sitio de San Ildefonso, Segovia, Spain, to recommend one of the five remaining candidates as the next UN-Tourism Secretary-General, starting his or her term on January 1, 2026. The UN-Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 7-11 November 2025, will confirm or not confirm this recommendation by the Executive Council.