Zanzibar beaches receive recognition

Zanzibar island on the Indian Ocean has emerged as this year’s World Travel Award (WTA) leading beach destination in Africa.

Mostly known as the “Tourist Paradise Island,” Zanzibar won an award in Nairobi during a highly competitive tourism award giving event that was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi over the weekend.

Other leading and popular African destinations which had competed for the 2022 WTA were Cape Town and Sham El Sheik in Egypt.

Known for its pristine beaches, Zanzibar has retained the same award it scooped last year. Thanda Island is rated as East Africa’s largest protected underwater marine reserve, famous for dolphins, sharks, and deep-sea marine animals.

Attended by top tourism and travel executives from 25 countries, the WTA ceremony also picked the Four Seasons Safari Lodge in Serengeti National Park in Northern Tanzania as Africa’s 2022 Leading Luxury Safari Lodge. Serengeti National Park as well was named Africa’s Leading National Park.

Kenya topped all contestants by scooping the 2022 Africa’s Leading Destination with its capital Nairobi getting the prize for Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination and the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) nabbing Africa’s Leading Meetings and Conference Centre.

More awards

Mauritius Island scooped the Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination, while the Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination award went to the Seychelles.

Kenya Airways was awarded the overall winner of the 2022 Africa Leading Airline. The Kenyan national flag carrier was well awarded as Africa’s Leading Airline in the Business Class category and Airline Brand. Operating as the leading airline in East Africa, Kenya Airways won four awards at the prestigious 2022 World Travel Awards. The multiple wins were based on the recognition of the airline’s demonstrated commitment to delivering world-class service with an African touch.

Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director, said that the recognition of the airline’s operation demonstrates remarkable success for the Kenya Airways team.

The most contested Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort award went to Jumeirah Maldives’ Olhahali Island, and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Resort went to Andilana Beach Resort in Madagascar.

The Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort was awarded to Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort award was won by Vakkaru Maldives.

Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club claimed the ultimate hospitality award for Africa’s Leading Hotel as Radisson Blu took top honor for Africa’s Leading Hotel Brand.

Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa in South Africa won the prize for Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel, and Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria took the title of Africa’s Leading Business Hotel.

The WTA event marked the return of business tourism in Africa with a bang when African countries are working hard to revive travel and tourism after the slump from the COVID-19 pandemic.

