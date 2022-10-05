Zambia Tourism now appearing at Kenya show

Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) Acting Chief Executive Officer Mr. Chavunga Lungu is leading the ZTA team in a series of meetings among them with Kenya’s Tourism Regulatory Authority to share best practices in enhancing industry standards. The team also met with Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya to exchange ideas on how best to promote Zambia through the mission stations.
A series of meetings await the team during the Travel Trade Expo for enhanced visibility of Destination Zambia.
The team comprises of the following:
1. Chavunga Lungu – Acting CEO
2. Charity Mwansa – Senior Accountant
3. Mwaka Mutelo – Manager Licensing
4. Angela Chimpinde – Tourism Promotion Manager (International)
5. Andrew Katete – Tourism Promotion Assistant
The Agency will also be attending Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Zimbabwe which will take place from will take place from October 13-15, 2022.
The Agency will be represented by the following:
1. Theresah Chuula – Director Licensing & Standards
2. Charity Yambayamba – Accountant
3. Ruth Kambalakoko – Tourism Promotion Manager (MICE)
4. Moses Wamunyima – Tourism Promotion Assistant
Located in Southern Africa, Zambia is home of the Victoria Falls, a UNESCO World heritage site and one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World – the only one in Africa. The country enjoys a tropical climate – offering a “passport” to sunshine all year round. With an estimated population of 19.3 million (June 2022 EST.), Zambia is a country at peace with itself and its neighbours with 73 different ethnic tribes all living in harmony.
Zambia is the birthplace of the Great Zambezi River (Kalene Hills), Africa’s fourth largest river, whose 2,700-kilometre journey gives life to the Victoria Falls in Livingstone and Lake Kariba in Siavonga, meandering in a total of 6 countries before forming a delta and releasing into the Indian Ocean.