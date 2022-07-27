You may not know this about Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Bartlett

There are tourism ministers in for the power, others that really do care. Jamaicas minister action speak for himself, and for his country.

A tourism minister should be strong and able to use his power meaningfully. Tourism is an international business of peace, understanding, and caring. A good tourism minister must also understand this.

Jamaica has always been a little different from the rest of the world, and so are the people leading this island nation known for Bob Marley, beautiful beaches, great food, and of course, its people with a big heart.

Jamaica’s influence is way beyond its borders.

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett is globally the most outspoken tourism minister, thinking and acting outside the narrow box.

Global for Bartlett means prosperity for his island people, the people of Jamaica. This went beyond tourism and started with students in his home country 25 years ago. It started in the district he was elected to represent in the Jamaica parliament, East Central St. James.

Edmund Bartlett Scholarship presentation on July 27, 2022

300 students from East Central St James were awarded the Ed Bartlett scholarships for secondary and tertiary Education today at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

Today this scholarship program put in place by Mr. Bartlett is 25 years in action in changing lives in his community. Bartlett understands the importance of homegrown education not only for tourism but for the economy, families, and his country.

Saint James East Central is a parliamentary constituency represented in the Jamaican Parliament House of Representatives. It elects one Member of Parliament by the first past the post system of election. The current MP is the Hon. Edmund Bartlett of the Jamaica Labour Party has been in office since 2002.



Through good and bad times, the scholarship program by the member of parliament and current minister of tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett has been growing.



Thousands of students from humble beginnings have gained professional and academic enrichment from the program over the past 25 years in St James.

The recipients become somewhat like members of the Bartlett family. Students have started in primary school and are now ready to graduate from tertiary institutions. His passion, emotions, and energy were apparent again at today’s event.

“Nothing in my 45 years of public service has given me greater satisfaction than to see these young people from challenging economic circumstances to fulfill their dreams and position themselves for prosperity,” he repeatedly said over the years with great pride.

