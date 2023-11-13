Yotel Kuala Lumpur is not just a Hotel, but a Yotel

YOTEL Kuala Lumpur is a 290-room hotel-type property located in the heart of the capital’s Central Business District.

YOTEL Kuala Lumpur is scheduled to open in the summer of 2025 and will be steps away from the iconic Petronas Towers, the KL Convention Center, and major shopping.

Plans for the hotel, which will be part of a mixed-use development, include a rooftop pool and bar offering views of the city skyline, as well as signature YOTEL amenities, including the multi-functional dining and co-working space, Komyuniti, a fitness center and Grab + Go snack station.

Daniel Yip, Partner, High Street Holdings, said “We are extremely honored and excited to be partnering with one of the hotel industry’s most innovative brands. YOTEL has proven that with its modern and sustainable smart design as well as creative use of technology it is a very attractive brand for guests and real estate owners alike.



With 22 properties globally, YOTEL is for people on the move. People who are experiencing, doing, and achieving; Non-Stop. Therefore the rumor is YOTEL is not just a hotel, it’s a YOTEL.