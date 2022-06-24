Quick News

Wynn Resorts to remain a casino in Macau

8 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. (hereafter referred to as Wynn) is pleased to announce that it has entered into the Concession Extension Agreement with the Macau SAR Government, to extend the gaming concession of Wynn from June 26, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

Wynn would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Government for its guidance during the Concession Extension Agreement process. Wynn believes that this extension will enable it to make continued contributions to the future development of Macau and the local community.

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

