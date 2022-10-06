Wynn Las Vegas deadly knife attack terrorizes tourism recovery

A deadly knife attack is unfolding in the tourism center of Sin City, Las Vegas in front of the Wynn Casino and Resort.

Reports of multiple stabbings at or near the Wynn Casino in the center of the busy Las Vegas strip have been unfolding Thursday morning.

In October 2017, the deadliest mass shooting in the United States was recorded at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

The tourism business in Las Vegas has been coming back strong. Hotels and resorts are charging top rates, and the largest meeting and incentive trade show IMEX America is about to start next week.

Here are some live camera feeds of the strip. You might be able to see something.

Wynn Casino & Resort on Las #Vegas Strip

The global travel reunion World Travel Market London is back! And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! Register to secure your place today! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! Register to secure your place today! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

We tweeted a video to @SteveSisolak warning that the exact area where 6 people were just stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip near the Wynn was now a hotspot for homeless camps and trouble! @GovSisolak and the local Las Vegas media yet again did NOTHING!!!https://t.co/MeTsAjc2Cm pic.twitter.com/oTbcmwPbGt — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) October 6, 2022

A Las Vegas Strip showgirls are among those stabbed outside the Wynn Encore casino – as one is killed and five are injured during a knife rampage.

A witness told local media: ‘A man just started stabbing and slashing.’

A suspect was taken into custody before the Venetian resort with significant amounts of blood on his sleeves.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News