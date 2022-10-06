News Safety Tourism USA

Wynn Las Vegas deadly knife attack terrorizes tourism recovery

by Juergen T Steinmetz
A deadly knife attack is unfolding in the tourism center of Sin City, Las Vegas in front of the Wynn Casino and Resort.

Reports of multiple stabbings at or near the Wynn Casino in the center of the busy Las Vegas strip have been unfolding Thursday morning.

In October 2017, the deadliest mass shooting in the United States was recorded at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

The tourism business in Las Vegas has been coming back strong. Hotels and resorts are charging top rates, and the largest meeting and incentive trade show IMEX America is about to start next week.

A Las Vegas Strip showgirls are among those stabbed outside the Wynn Encore casino – as one is killed and five are injured during a knife rampage.

 A witness told local media: ‘A man just started stabbing and slashing.’ 

A suspect was taken into custody before the Venetian resort with significant amounts of blood on his sleeves.

