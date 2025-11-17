Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Adds Alexandra A. Jung to Board of Directors

Alexandra A. Jung has joined the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Board of Directors and will serve on the Corporate Governance and Audit Committees. With more than 25 years of investment management experience, Jung expands the board to nine members and brings cross-sector expertise spanning hospitality, finance, and global portfolio management.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) has appointed Alexandra A. Jung to its Board of Directors. Jung will join the Corporate Governance and Audit Committees, expanding the board to nine members, seven of whom are independent.

Jung has more than 25 years of experience in investment management across sectors including hospitality, consumer goods, industrials, healthcare, transport, energy, and real estate. She is currently Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amateras Capital and also serves as Head of Private Debt Funds and Partner at AEA Investors.

Previously, Jung worked at Oak Hill Advisors in London and New York, where she led the development of the firm’s European investment business. Earlier in her career, she held roles at Goldman Sachs focused on credit and equity investments in U.S. and European companies.

In addition to her new position at Wyndham, Jung serves on the board of NVR, Inc. She has also been involved in initiatives supporting women in business leadership, including as a founding board member of the Women’s Business Collaborative. Jung holds a Master of Management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a B.A. from Bucknell University.

Wyndham’s board includes Stephen P. Holmes (Chairman), Geoffrey A. Ballotti, Myra J. Biblowit, James E. Buckman, Bruce B. Churchill, Mukul V. Deoras, Ronald L. Nelson and Pauline D.E. Richards.