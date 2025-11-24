WTTC Welcomes Bain & Company as Newest Industry Partner

WTTC has welcomed Bain & Company as a new Industry Partner, bringing global consulting expertise to support data-driven strategies, enhance resilience, and help travel and tourism businesses navigate evolving challenges.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced Bain & Company as its latest Industry Partner, expanding the Council’s network of organisations supporting the strategic growth of the global travel and tourism sector.

Bain, known for its data-driven consulting approach, has decades of experience advising companies across the travel value chain, including airlines, hotels, online travel platforms, rental operators, cruise lines, and investors. With teams in 67 cities across 40 countries, the firm brings both global reach and deep sector expertise.

WTTC Interim President & CEO Gloria Guevara said Bain joins at a time when “insight, agility, and evidence-driven strategies are more important than ever,” highlighting the firm’s blend of strategic vision and practical industry understanding.

Bain & Company Bain & Company is a top management consulting firm. We advise leaders on strategy, marketing, organization, operations, IT and M&A, across all industries and geographies.

Andrea Alori, Partner at Bain & Company, said the firm is “delighted to join WTTC,” noting shared goals in helping travel and tourism businesses navigate shifting customer behaviour and long-term market challenges.

As an Industry Partner, Bain will contribute to WTTC’s research, policy work, and strategic discussions, supporting efforts to strengthen resilience and ensure sustained economic and social value across the global travel industry.