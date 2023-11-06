Destination News African Tourism Board Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Cruise Industry News eTurboNews | eTN feeds Government News Hospitality Industry Hotel News Luxury Tourism News News Update People in Travel and Tourism Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Sustainable Tourism News Tourism Tourism Investment News Transportation News Travel Wire News

WTTC: Tourism Can Boost Africa’s Economy by $168 Billion

Add Comment
5 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
, WTTC: Tourism Can Boost Africa’s Economy by $168 Billion, eTurboNews | eTN
WTTC: Tourism Can Boost Africa’s Economy by $168 Billion
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Africa needs simplified visa processes, better air connectivity within the continent, and marketing campaigns to highlight the wealth of destinations.

At its Global Summit in Kigali, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in collaboration with VFS Global, revealed that the African Travel & Tourism sector could add $168 billion to the continent’s economy and create over 18 million new jobs.

According to the report, ‘Unlocking Opportunities for Travel & Tourism Growth in Africa’, this potential growth is dependent on three key policies to unlock annualized growth of 6.5%, reaching a contribution of more than US$ 350 billion.

The report includes a policy package focused on improving Africa’s growth based on air infrastructure, visa facilitation and tourism marketing.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

Travel & Tourism is a powerhouse sector in Africa, with a contribution of more than $ 186 billion to the region’s economy in 2019, welcoming 84 million international travelers.

The sector is also essential for employment, providing livelihoods to 25 million people, equating to 5.6% of all the jobs in the region.

Speaking at the global tourism body’s Global Summit in Kigali today, Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Africa’s Travel & Tourism sector has witnessed an extraordinary transformation. In just two decades, it has more than doubled in value, significantly contributing to the continent’s economy.

“Growth potential for Travel & Tourism in Africa is massive. It has already more than doubled since 2000, and with the right policies could unlock an additional $168 billion in the next decade.

“Africa needs simplified visa processes, better air connectivity within the continent, and marketing campaigns to highlight the wealth of destinations in this breathtaking continent.”

According to Zubin Karkaria, Founder & CEO, VFS Global, “We are excited to partner with WTTC to uncover the extensive opportunities that Travel & Tourism offers in Africa.”

“Having established our presence in Africa since 2005 we are today the trusted partner of 38 governments who we serve across 55 cities in 35 countries in Africa. VFS Global recognises the tremendous potential of Africa and remains deeply committed to supporting the continuing development of travel and tourism to and from the continent.

“This report not only highlights the diverse prospects for economic growth, sustainable tourism, and cross-cultural collaboration but also provides valuable insights for governments to formulate policies and offers businesses a well-defined roadmap for expansion in this thriving market.”

This report delves into the historical journey of the Travel & Tourism sector in Africa. It’s a story of facing challenges head-on, from the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 to the setbacks caused by disease outbreaks, and political instability.

Despite all of these challenges, the Travel & Tourism sector is on a path to recovery.

According to the global body, 2023 is projected to be a year of near-full recovery, only 1.9% shy of 2019 levels, as well as the creation of an additional near 1.8 million jobs.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing