WTTC Summit Rome is Open: The Official Press Release

As the global Travel & Tourism sector is poised for another record-breaking year, the world’s eyes are on Rome as the curtain is raised for the 2025 World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit, the most significant event in the Travel & Tourism calendar.

The event opened today with an opening press conference at the architecturally impressive Auditorium Parco della Musica, featuring WTTC Interim CEO Gloria Guevara, WTTC Chair Greg O’Hara, WTTC Chair-Elect Manfredi Levebvfre, Italian Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, President of Lazio Francesco Rocca, and Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri.

Over the next three days, more than 1,000 delegates, including 310 CEOs and Chairs, will explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of travel and tourism.

This year’s Summit programme will include sessions focusing on bolstering economic growth and job creation, the power of Artificial Intelligence, and seamless travel.

The event will also highlight investment opportunities in Italy, as well as trends such as wellness and sports tourism, luxury rail travel, and the benefits of hosting global mega-events.

WTTC will also launch its latest reports, including “Future of the Travel & Tourism Workforce,” which highlights how governments, businesses, and educators can collaborate to prepare for the future, and its 2025 Environmental & Impact Research.

Global Voices in Tourism

The Summit will feature an extraordinary line-up of speakers, including Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who will deliver the keynote at tomorrow’s opening ceremony.

Other high-profile voices include Italy’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Daniela Santanchè; Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, His Excellency, Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Deputy Malta Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Hon. Ian Borg; and the newly elected UN Tourism Secretary-General H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, and CEOs and Chairs from the world’s biggest Travel & Tourism businesses.

WTTC Interim CEO Gloria Guevara said: “As we welcome the WTTC Global Summit to Rome today, Italy is not only showcasing a thriving Travel & Tourism sector, set to contribute more than €237BN to the economy this year, it’s also demonstrating true global leadership.

“From hosting the historic G7 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting last year to welcoming the world again this week, Italy is setting the benchmark for how tourism can power economies, create jobs, and inspire global collaboration.”

Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism, added: “We are proud to host the WTTC summit in Italy for the first time — a sign of our Country’s renewed centrality, thanks to the work of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has restored strength, stability, and security to Italy.

“These are essential factors that enhance our credibility on the international stage, allowing Italy to play a leading role once again globally. Italy is not only one of the most fascinating and sought-after tourist destinations in the world — holding the European record for conference tourism and leading the outdoor hospitality sector — but it also stands as a crucial hub of opportunity for the industry’s growth.

“This summit serves as a highly strategic showcase, with the primary goal of attracting investment and highlighting the immense potential of our cultural, culinary, and landscape heritage. Furthermore, the event will foster constructive dialogue among key players in the sector, an essential element for implementing effective policies and supporting the competitiveness and growth of Italian tourism on a global scale.”

Greg O’Hara, WTTC Chair, said: “This Summit brings together the very best of our sector at a pivotal moment for global Travel & Tourism. Here in Rome, against the backdrop of Italy’s extraordinary growth story, we are reminded of the power of our industry to unite people, drive investment, and create opportunity on a scale few others can match.

“The conversations we will have over the coming days will help chart the course for a sector that is not only breaking records but shaping a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.”

Manfredi Lefebvre, WTTC Chair-Elect, commented: “As we gather here in Rome, my beloved city, for the WTTC Global Summit, I am reminded of the incredible potential our industry holds. Italy, with its rich cultural heritage and innovative spirit, not only stands as a beacon of tourism but also as a model for collaboration and growth. This summit is a unique opportunity for us to share insights, forge partnerships, and drive forward the agenda of sustainable development within our sector.

“As chairman, I want to be the voice in tourism that unites us, rendering me to the service of the travel industry and WTTC’s members. Together, we can harness the collective strength of our members to ensure that tourism continues to flourish and create lasting positive impacts for communities around the globe.”

Italy in the Spotlight of Tourism

Italy is enjoying a remarkable moment on the world stage.

As a G7 nation and the first G7 country to host the WTTC Global Summit since the U.S. in 2015, Italy is showcasing its role as a global leader in tourism. Last year, Italy hosted the first-ever G7 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting, underscoring its commitment to making Travel & Tourism a central focus of international policy.

With record levels of international visitors, a booming meetings and events industry, and rising capital investment, Italy is balancing its unrivalled cultural heritage with modern innovation to power a sustainable and competitive future.

Rome 2025 Global Summit Join global tourism leaders at the WTTC Global Summit in Rome, Italy from 28–30 September 2025.

According to WTTC’s Economic Impact 2025: Global Trends report Italy is forecast to remain among the top ten most powerful Travel & Tourism markets worldwide.

Corporate travel spending reached € 28.4 billion in 2024, ranking Italy 7th globally, up 18% from pre-pandemic levels.

Travel & Tourism is also creating real opportunities for young people with 9.2% of direct jobs in Italy held by workers under 25, almost double their share in the wider economy, underscoring the sector’s role as a vital employer for Italy’s next generation.

The sector’s GDP contribution is forecast to rise to €237.4BN in 2025, up from €228.5BN last year, keeping Italy firmly in the global top 10. Employment is expected to grow to 3.2MN jobs, while international visitor spending is forecast to exceed €60BN this year, securing Italy’s position among the world’s top six destinations for international visitor spend.

Investment confidence is also surging, with € 11.4 billion in capital investment recorded in 2024, forecast to climb to € 12 billion in 2025, fueling the next generation of long-term sector growth.

As Rome hosts the WTTC Global Summit, Italy’s success story is taking centre stage, showcasing how the country is balancing heritage and innovation to power a sustainable tourism future.

The Global Summit is hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT (the Italian National Tourist Board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.