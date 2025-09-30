Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

WTTC Rome Concluded With Malta Getting Ready for 2026 while Pledging To Protect Tourists

September 30, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
MAltta
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Carlo Micallef, CEO of Visit Malta, had a closing message that everyone was waiting for at the just-concluded World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Summit in Rome today. Malta will be to host the 2026 Summit from September 30 to October 1.

Together with WTTC Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre and WTTC Interim CEO Gloria Guevars, delegates were able to view a brief presentation on Malta following this successful summit in Rome.

In another headline, Malta has become the 29th country globally, and the 6th in Europe, to adhere to the International Code for the Protection of Tourists (ICPT). The move marks a significant step in strengthening global commitments to travellers’ rights and consumer protection. 

The International Code for the Protection of Tourists (ICPT) is a comprehensive set of principles and recommendations aimed at enhancing the protection of tourists, particularly in the context of emergencies and consumer rights and launched in cooperation with UN-Tourism

The signing took place on 18 September 2025, during the I Tourism Law Conference in Europe, hosted in Malta. In a message to the conference participants, Dr. Ian Borg, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, highlighted that tourism law is a crucial, but often overlooked, subject. He noted that Malta’s adherence to the ICPT reflects the country’s commitment to enhancing legal security for tourists and Malta’s growing engagement in UN Tourism initiatives. 

