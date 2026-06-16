WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara and Executive Vice President Najib Balala received a warm homecoming welcome in Nairobi as they met with Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and Revealed the Result of the Latest Tourism Impact Research. The message confirmed a New Day for Tourism in Africa andunderscored WTTC’s priorities, and a in a new boots-on-the-ground approach. Kenya’s Role in World Tourism And sustainability achievements, will help growing investment opportunities across Africa.

Nairobi, Kenya — Africa’s travel and tourism sector is entering a new phase of sustained growth, with fresh data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) showing the industry is expanding faster than the wider economy and positioning the continent among the world’s fastest-growing tourism regions in 2026.

According to WTTC’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR) Travel & Tourism contributed $228 billion to Africa’s economy in 2025, representing 7% of regional GDP, while growing by 5%, significantly ahead of the continent’s overall economic growth rate of 3.5%. Growth is forecast to accelerate further in 2026, when the sector is expected to reach $241 billion and expand by 5.4%, placing Africa alongside Asia-Pacific as one of the world’s strongest tourism growth markets.

At the center of this momentum is Kenya today, which continues to strengthen its position as one of Africa’s most important tourism economies. WTTC data shows Travel & Tourism contributed $12.7 billion to Kenya’s economy in 2025, accounting for 9.3% of GDP, while supporting 1.8 million jobs, equivalent to 8.3% of total employment.

The figures highlight a remarkable transformation for a sector that only a few years ago was recovering from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, many African destinations struggled with border restrictions, reduced air connectivity, and declining visitor arrivals. Since then, Kenya has not only recovered but surpassed pre-pandemic expectations, supported by stronger destination marketing, investment in infrastructure, and diversification of tourism products.

A key indicator of Kenya’s resilience is the balance between international and domestic demand. International visitor spending reached $5 billion in 2025, accounting for 52.4% of tourism expenditure, while domestic spending totaled $4.5 billion. The country welcomed 2.5 million international visitors, up 5.6% year-on-year, reinforcing its role as a regional gateway for leisure, business, and conference travel.

Kenya’s tourism earnings have also become an increasingly important source of foreign exchange. International visitor spending exceeded outbound travel expenditure by $3.96 billion in 2025, generating a substantial tourism trade surplus and strengthening the country’s economic resilience.

Perhaps most notably, Kenya is emerging as a global leader in sustainable tourism. According to WTTC, 19.9% of the energy used by Kenya’s tourism sector comes from low-carbon sources, significantly above the global average of 5.9% and the African average of 2.9%. The achievement positions Kenya among the world’s leading destinations advancing tourism’s energy transition and demonstrates how sustainability is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage rather than simply a policy objective.

WTTC’s Africa Focus Moves from Advocacy to Boots on the Ground

The ongoing visit highlighted a noticeable shift in the World Travel & Tourism Council’s approach under its renewed leadership. Since Gloria Guevara assumed the role of President & CEO, WTTC has increasingly emphasized direct engagement with destinations, governments, and industry stakeholders, focusing less on publicity and more on practical initiatives that deliver measurable results.

The new 2026 Economic Impact Research (EIR) data is sponsored by WTTC member Chase Travel as the Lead Research Partner for WTTC.

Kenya is a homecoming for WTTC Executive Vice President Hon. Najib Balala

Adding a personal dimension to the visit was the presence of WTTC Executive Vice President Hon. Najib Balala, Kenya’s former Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife and one of the continent’s most influential tourism leaders. Having played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s tourism success over many years, Balala’s participation made the WTTC delegation’s arrival feel less like a diplomatic mission and more like a homecoming.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, welcomed the delegation and later highlighted the significance of the discussions in a message she posted on X.

Today, I had the pleasure of hosting a strategic meeting with the leadership of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), including President & CEO Gloria Guevara and Executive Vice President Hon. @tunajibu who has previously served our nation with great distinction as Minister… pic.twitter.com/T4WFrJYpls — CS Rebecca Miano, EGH (@rebecca_miano) June 15, 2026

“Today, I had the pleasure of hosting a strategic meeting with the leadership of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), including President & CEO Gloria Guevara and Executive Vice President Hon. Najib Balala, who has previously served our nation with great distinction as Minister for Tourism,” Miano wrote.

“A key highlight of our session was an eye-opening presentation shared by the WTTC, which mapped out Kenya’s commanding position within the African continent and underscored how we stack up against our toughest competitors worldwide,” she said.

The discussions moved beyond analysis to implementation. Miano emphasized that Kenya intends to deepen its partnership with WTTC to transform insights into practical outcomes.

“By aligning our rich wildlife, cultural heritage, and MICE capacity with WTTC’s global private-sector network, we are opening doors for new investments, safeguarding our biodiversity, and firmly positioning our beautiful country as the ultimate choice for global travelers.”

The strengthened partnership reflects Kenya’s broader strategy to leverage tourism as a driver of sustainable economic growth, attract investment, protect natural resources, and enhance international competitiveness.

“Magical Kenya remains a powerhouse destination, exceptionally positioned to become one of the world’s preferred destinations for global travelers,” Miano concluded.

From Recovery to Transformation

The latest WTTC figures suggest the conversation in African tourism has shifted from recovery to transformation.

Historically, tourism growth in Africa has often been constrained by visa barriers, limited air connectivity, fragmented regional travel policies, and infrastructure gaps. While many of these challenges remain, governments and industry leaders are increasingly pursuing practical initiatives designed to unlock growth.

Kenya has emerged as a leading example of this shift. Recent travel facilitation reforms, expanded digital entry systems, increased airline connectivity, and targeted investment strategies are designed to improve access and strengthen the visitor experience. At the same time, authorities are diversifying tourism offerings beyond traditional safari products into meetings and events (MICE), coastal tourism, sports tourism, cultural experiences, and community-based tourism.

These efforts align closely with priorities identified by WTTC for Africa’s next phase of development, including:

Visa facilitation and streamlined travel processing

Improved aviation connectivity and regional integration

Digital and biometric travel solutions

Infrastructure modernization

Tourism product diversification

Workforce development and skills training

Increased technology adoption across the visitor journey

Employment and Economic Opportunity

Travel & Tourism supported 30.2 million jobs across Africa in 2025 and is forecast to support 31.5 million jobs in 2026. By 2036, the sector is expected to generate an additional 9.4 million jobs, bringing total tourism-supported employment across the continent to 40.9 million.

For many African economies, tourism remains one of the few sectors capable of generating large-scale employment while simultaneously creating opportunities for small businesses, entrepreneurs, women, youth, and rural communities.

International Demand Accelerates

While domestic travel continues to account for approximately 61% of tourism spending across Africa, international demand is accelerating rapidly.

WTTC forecasts international visitor spending across Africa will increase by 6.8% in 2026 to reach $80 billion. The continent welcomed 99.2 million international visitors in 2025, representing annual growth of 14.1%, underscoring both the strength of the recovery and the region’s long-term growth potential.

Industry leaders believe the next decade could see Africa capture a significantly larger share of global tourism flows if governments continue advancing reforms around air connectivity, border management, digital travel systems, and investment-friendly policies.

WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara said:

“Africa is now one of the fastest-growing tourism regions globally, and Kenya is helping lead that momentum. With a strong economic contribution, a balanced demand model and clear leadership in sustainable tourism, Kenya demonstrates what long-term Travel & Tourism success can look like.

WTTC is proud to continue strengthening its engagement with Kenya and Africa, amplifying the region’s voice on the global stage, and supporting efforts to unlock the immense potential of Travel & Tourism as a driver of jobs, investment, and sustainable economic growth.”

As Africa’s tourism industry moves beyond recovery and into a new growth cycle, Kenya’s experience increasingly serves as a blueprint for how policy reform, sustainability, public-private collaboration, and long-term strategic planning can translate into economic gains, job creation, and greater global competitiveness. The latest WTTC mission to Nairobi demonstrates that the conversation is no longer simply about Africa’s tourism potential—it is about how quickly that potential can be converted into measurable results.