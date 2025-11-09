WTTC Interim CEO Gloria Guevara, Congratulates Shaikha Al Nowais, The Newly Confirmed Secretary General of UN-Tourism

UN-Tourism represents the governments and the public sector in the travel and tourism industry, while WTTC represents the largest and most powerful stakeholders in this sector. Today, WTTC has a message of praise for the incoming and just confirmed UN-Tourism Secretary General.

There is a new day in the global travel and tourism world after Shaikha Al Nowais from the United Arab Emirates was confirmed to lead UNWTO, the UN-affiliated agency, for the next four years.

Among those many ministers and tourism leaders congratulating one of the first was Gloria Guevara, who was competing with Shaikha for the position of UNWTO Secretary General.

Gloria is now the interim CEO and President of the World Travel and Tourism Council. She said while on the plane to Riyadh after she saw the eTN article confirming Shaikas confirmation:

She says: “WTTC wishes to congratulate Shaikha Al Nowais on her confirmation as Secretary-General of UN Tourism. It plays a crucial role in the global travel and tourism arena. It will help enable a new chapter of collaboration between the private and public sectors, as WTTC and UN Tourism work together to unlock the potential for our industry.

We have much to focus on – we will continue to ensure that the sector creates one in three jobs and work tirelessly on the challenges that might hold back tourism growth. The new Secretary-General understands the needs of the private sector and has our full support. ”