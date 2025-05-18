WTTC Board Elected Manfredi Lefebvre as Their New Chairman

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced the 25th edition of its Global Summit will take place at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, Italy, on September 28-30, 2025, and Manfredi Lefebvre will be announced as the next Chairman of this organization that represents the largest companies in the travel and tourism world.

This information was leaked to eTurboNews by a reliable source within WTTC after the Board of directors voted to elect the Chair and Chair-Elect, who serve one-year terms.

UK based WTTC will join forces with Italy’s Ministry of Tourism, the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT), and the Municipality of Rome and the Lazio Region to unite business leaders, government representatives, and industry pioneers to discuss the pressing challenges and opportunities for the global travel and tourism sector.

UN-Tourism will be under new leadership on January 1 2026 after the WTTC event. This can lead into opening up a new chapter of partnership and unity in the world of global travel and tourism, including for this publication.

This is the year with a chance to achieve new heights in global leadership of tourism in an overall troubled world. Mr. Lafebvre knows the history, he understands the challenges, and it appears is ready to lead this organization in the future.

This is indeed necessary after difficulties in that organization for some time.

After being a partner with both WTTC and UNWTO for almost two decades, this publication eTurboNews was banned from both WTTC and UNWTO due to the partnership between the two organizations under the leadership of UNWTO Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili and Julia Simpson, the CEO of WTTC.

This happened in 2018 after Zurab threatened not to attend a press conference if he had to face eTurboNews. While WTTC, including Julia Simpson used to be always ready to answer questions, including critical questions, the influence of UNWTO pushed WTTC into a dark phase of “no comments”, when it comes to public relations. eTN will re-apply to attend the Rome event.

Who is Manfredi Lefebvre

Manfredi Lefebvre resides in Monte Carlo, Monaco and is the Chairman of the Heritage Group, known as Abercrombie and Kent Travel Group

The Heritage Group a diversified conglomerate that invests in tourism and other industries.

Born in Rome in 1953, Manfredi Lefebvre is the son of Antonio Lefebvre d’Ovidio de Clunieres di Balsorano, a distinguished Italian jurist, university professor and entrepreneur. He worked in the family business from a young age whilst also starting his own business ventures. Heritage Group is active in the travel industry, in real estate and financial investments, and in February 2019 it acquired the majority of the luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent.

Silversea was founded by the Lefebvre family in the early ‘90s as a pioneering cruise line offering a personal style of ultra-luxury travel, unrivalled in the world. In June 2018, two thirds of Silversea, now one of the leading companies in the world of ultra-luxury cruises was sold to Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited for an amount in excess of $1 billion in equity value.

The remaining one-third stake was transferred to Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited in July 2020 in consideration of a stake representing 2.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited. Manfredi Lefebvre held the position of Executive Chairman of Silversea Cruises Group from 2001 to 2020.

He was honoured with the title of Chevalier de l’Ordre de Saint Charles & Grimaldi by H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco in 2007, and was appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Ecuador in Monaco in April 2019.

Manfredi has been a member of the Executive Committee of the World Travel and Tourism Council, a member of the Board of Directors at SKULD, a maritime iinsurance company based in Oslo. Mr. Lefebvre is the Honorary Consul of Ecuador in Monaco.