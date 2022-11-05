WTN Summit: SMEs matter big time in Tourism

The World Tourism Network Summit is now open for destinations, buyers and sellers to pre-register to be part of the showcase in Feb 2023.

The World Tourism Network announced its 2023 summit in Bali, Indonesia at a press conference this week.

The summit is aimed to be different from regular global events.

Interactive sessions with a focus on medium to small-size businesses will focus on how SMEs can work with and compete with large providers of travel.

Hosted by Indonesia, the upcoming summit is open to all 128 WTN member countries.

Networking, education, and new ideas will be laid out and discussed on how smaller companies can generate profit and stay competitive. Niche opportunities from around the world will be introduced. Destinations and travel providers are invited to participate.

WTN realizes attending such a summit not only has to make sense in terms of generating profit in coming home with new contacts and products but combining this networking event with the largest FAM tour to Bali will multiply every Dollar or Euro invested in participating.

Pre-registration is now open. Destinations, buyers, and sellers are invited to express their interest, and to be part of the first Global Tourism Summit by the World Tourism Network.

Go to www.wtn.travel/wtnsummit2023/ and pre-register your interest to showcase your destination, and your product, or if you’re ready to add new travel products to your portfolio as a tour operator or travel agency.