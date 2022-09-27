WTN Bangladesh Chapter delicious World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day this year is the first after thw world is waking up from the COVID crisis. It also counts for Bangladesh.

Members of the World Tourism Network Chapter in Bangladesh celebrated a delicious chocolate-covered World Tourism Day in Dhakka.

Chapter Chairman Hakim Ali told eTurboNews:

Our event hosted by the Days Hotel in Dhaka started with cutting a delicious chocolate cake.

World Tourism Network Bangladesh members discussed different aspects of tourism and the reopening of the industry.

World Tourism Day theme this year is Rethinking Tourism.

Preparing for the future, climate change, and other topics started a lively discussion among Bangladesh members.

The Bangladesh Chapter of the World Tourism Network was first formed in August 2021 and has been active ever since.

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman WTN

Juergen Steinmetz, chairman of the World Tourism Network, sends greetings from the U.S. Headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii:

“We are proud of our second and very active Bangladesh Chapter under the leadership of Mohammed Hakim Ali. Bangladesh has been resilient, going through some of the toughest times in tourism. We’re glad the World Tourism Network can contribute to the important discussion about the future of Bangladesh Tourism and its global role.”

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observance on September 27. This date was chosen as, on that day in 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted. The adoption of these Statutes is considered a milestone in global tourism.

This year on September 27 (today), World Tourism Day is hosted in Bali, Indonesia. World Tourism Network Indonesia Chapter opened its first office in Bali today.

