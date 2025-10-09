WTM London Welcomes The Latest Life-Changing Water Projects Built With Just a Drop Donations

A one-thousand-strong community in rural Kenya has gained access to clean, safe water since last year’s World Travel Market London, thanks to attendee donations going towards the show’s long-term charity partner Just a Drop.

Last year, over £7,900 was raised through donations and built-in exhibitor stand fees, which was then matched by WTM London, with the total reaching almost £16,000.

This money was used to help the Katethya community in Kitui County, Kenya to construct a sand dam to provide clean water for nearly 1,400 people – who are all now able to drink, wash, prepare food and irrigate crops safely.

Dams of this type are built across seasonal rivers during dry periods. In the rainy season, when water flows, sand collects behind the dam, trapping water with it and acting as a natural filtration system. The filtered water can then be extracted through a handpump and well at the side of the river. The Katethya dam is one of four built by Just a Drop in the region.

Other recent WTM London donations have supported Santa Isabela School in Nicaragua where hygienic toilets and handwashing facilities were installed by Just a Drop in July 2024. The school, in the country’s north, is attended by 28 children, whereby previous latrines had become unusable due to disrepair, while a proper washing area was also lacking. Difficulty in maintaining hygiene standards had led to pupils missing school through illness.

Now, two double pit latrines for children and one for staff have been installed along with a handwashing station. Just a Drop also trained teachers, pupils and the school’s Parents Committee on maintenance and best hygiene practices to ensure the long-term sustainability of the improvements.

Already, sickness has reduced, while school attendance improved. The pupils are also benefiting from greater privacy.

WTM London has been formally supporting Just a Drop since 1998 when it became a Founding Partner of the charity. Since then, the travel exhibition has raised a total of £23,353 which has supported 19 safe water projects across six countries. More than 12,000 people have gained access to safe water and sanitation as a result.

Overall, WTM London’s global parent RX, whose exhibitions and initiatives also include Arabian Travel Mart (ATM), Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) and RX Cares, has raised a total £238,986 for Just a Drop, supporting 33 safe water projects across nine countries and reaching almost 44,000 people.

WTM London has extended its partnership with Just a Drop for a further four years, reaffirming its long-term commitment to support the charity at this year’s show taking place from Tuesday 4th to Thursday 6th November.

Chris Carter-Chapman, WTM London Event Director, commented: “At WTM London, we believe travel should be a force for good in the world. Supporting communities to access the most vital of resources – safe drinking water and sanitation, feels a natural fit and we’re delighted to partner with Just a Drop to do so. We look forward to continuing our support in the coming years and thank everyone who has already donated to such a good cause.”

Fiona Jeffery OBE, Founder and Chair of Just a Drop added: “We see first-hand how access to safe water transforms lives. It not only prevents illness but also unlocks opportunities for education and economic growth. We’re grateful to have WTM London as a key partner in enabling that powerful transformation for more people across the world and hope the show’s attendees will continue to give generously.”

To find out more and speak to Just a Drop representatives in person, visit the charity’s interactive stand (S5-209) next to the new WTM Trend Fest cultural programme stage at WTM London 2025.

Visitors can also donate directly online to Just a Drop here: Donate – Just a Drop.