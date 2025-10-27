WTM London conference programme to celebrate the benefits of enhanced DEAI

World Travel Market London will again be a voice for the advancement of inclusivity in global tourism as it hosts a packed DEAI summit during the three-day conference programme, with topics ranging from political challenges to economic successes.

On Wednesday, 5th November, the Orange Theatre will be dedicated to discussions in DEAI (Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion).

The summit kicks off with a talk on Reclaiming Inclusion, hosted by Uwern Jong, WTM London’s DEAI Adviser, and experientialist-in-chief and co-founder at OutThere magazine, followed by a call to reimagine the future of travel as open, inclusive and empowering, titled A World Through Many Lenses, led by BBC Travel Presenter Rajan Datar.

Everyone’s Welcome, or Are They? will see a frank discussion regarding political rollback on DEAI and how travel companies can rise to the challenge, while More Than a Hashtag will be a consideration on the importance of racial diversity in travel media, marketing and PR. Aalap Shah, International Business Consultant for ELTA, will later challenge the industry to confront the full spectrum of queer traveller identities beyond the most typically foregrounded cisgender, white, gay man during Not Just One Story.

Destinations with Heart looks at trailblazing destinations whose embrace of underserved traveller segments and accessibility investments has proved both a competitive advantage and a community benefit. Sharing their stories are Hanna Katrín Friðriksson, Minister of Industries (Tourism, Fisheries and Agriculture) at the Icelandic Government Tolene van der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland for Malta Tourism Authority, and Chiravadee Khunsub, Deputy Governor, International Marketing – Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa for the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

With a number of sessions in between, the DEAI summit concludes with a quick-fire Q&A on leadership, innovation, and resilience – Overcoming Adversity in Travel Tech – led by two women in the travel technology sector, Alka Carter-Manning, Chief Commercial Officer, Vox Group, and Maria von Foerster, Chief Executive Officer, RightRez. Beyond the summit, DEAI-related talks include a discussion about Halal travel in Faith, Food and Footprints, and the Women in Travel CIC Meet Up.

WTM London continues to commit to ensuring 50% of speakers across its official conference programme are from underrepresented groups, including female speakers, which currently sits at 47% and counting. The show also offers session accessibility, inclusive bathrooms, multi-faith prayer rooms, and a ‘reset room’ for neurodivergent attendees.

Chris Carter-Chapman, WTM London Event Director, said: “Tourism can only be a force for good if it embraces everyone. We see time and again within the travel industry how DEAI is not only an ethical imperative but also makes great economic sense. I’m delighted we are again hosting an impressive range of speakers and topics for WTM London’s DEAI summit to ensure it proves both inspiring and useful.”