WTM London 2025 Reveals Richard E. Grant As Closing Keynote Speaker

Renowned actor, writer, and national treasure Richard E. Grant will appear as the closing keynote Speaker at World Travel Market (WTM) London, the world’s most influential travel and tourism event.

‘An Audience with Richard E. Grant: Storytelling Beyond the Screen’ will take place on 6th November, the final day of WTM London.

The star will share with attendees his passion for travel and reflections on his distinguished career spanning more than 35 years in film, television and theatre.

First recognised for his iconic role in the cult classic Withnail and I, Grant has starred in many TV dramas and films, including Gosford Park and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

His performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? earned him nominations for the Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes.

He has presented numerous travel and arts documentaries, including the BBC’s Write Around the World With Richard E. Grant – following in the footsteps of great writers and exploring captivating cultures and stunning landscapes that inspired classic books.

His memoir, A Pocketful of Happiness (2022), became a Sunday Times bestseller and has been widely praised for its honesty and humour.

The WTM London audience will hear him talk about how filming on location has deepened his appreciation for cultural context and storytelling, and the influence of diverse landscapes and histories on his creative process.

Chris Carter-Chapman, Event Director at WTM London, comments: “We’re absolutely delighted that Richard will be appearing as our closing keynote speaker. He is well known for his engaging articulate style and is frequently invited to speak at literary festivals, film events and cultural institutions – so we’re thrilled to welcome him to WTM London to hear his thoughts about how travel informs understanding and connections across borders.

“He will bring insight, warmth, and intellect to his reflections on travel as a vital means of engaging with the world’s complexity – which chimes with our mission to drive meaningful change and connect global communities.

“Delegates will enjoy his entertaining observations and come away with inspiring perspectives on travel, culture and life.”

The closing keynote ‘An Audience with Richard E. Grant: Storytelling Beyond the Screen’ will be at 15:15-16:15 on Thursday, 6th November in the Yellow Theatre.