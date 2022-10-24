WTA crowns Zara Tanzania Adventures Africa’s Leading Tour Operator

Zara Tanzania Adventures has been named Africa’s Leading Tour Operator of the year 2022 at the prestigious World Travel Awards held in Nairobi, Kenya.
Adam Ihucha - eTN Tanzania
