Worst airports in US and Europe for summer travel

With staffing deficiencies afflicting air carriers and airports, it is a pretty awful time to fly right now

Flight delays and cancellations have been spiking this summer, particularly during busy travel periods like weekends and holidays.

With staffing deficiencies afflicting air carriers and airports, it is a pretty awful time to fly right now.

New airline industry research reveals the worst airports for on-time performance in both the United States and Europe.

Industry analysts looked at flights from peak summer travel season (May 27, 2022 – July 31, 2022) and found the following:

The United States of America – Airports with most cancellations (based on % of cancelled flights)

*For reference, about 2.6% of all flights across the US were cancelled

1. LGA – LaGuardia Airport (7.7%)

2. EWR – Newark Liberty International Airport (7.6%)

3. DCA – Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (5.9%)

4. PIT – Pittsburgh International Airport (4.1%)

5. BOS – Boston Logan International Airport (4%)

6. CLT – Charlotte Douglas International Airport (3.8%)

7. PHL – Philadelphia International Airport (3.8%)

8. CLE – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (3.7%)

9. MIA – Miami International Airport (3.7%)

10. JFK – John F. Kennedy International Airport (3.6%)

Europe – Airports with most cancellations (based on % of cancelled flights)

*For reference, about 2.3% of all flights across Europe were cancelled (between May 27, 2022 – July 31, 2022)

OSL – Oslo Gardermoen Airport – 8.3%

2. CGN – Cologne / Bonn Apt – 6.7%

3. BGO – Bergen – 5.5%

4. FRA – Frankfurt International Airport – 5.1%

5. HAM – Hamburg Airport – 4.9%

6. MXP – Milan Malpensa Apt – 4.7%

7. CPH – Copenhagen Kastrup Apt – 4.6%

8. AMS – Amsterdam – 4.3%

9. ARN – Stockholm Arlanda Apt – 4.3%

10. DUS – Duesseldorf International Airport – 4.1%

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News