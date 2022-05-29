World’s top countries with the best working conditions

Packing up and moving to a foreign country is something we all consider from time to time. Work is a major factor that must be considered when looking at moving to a new country. Wages, holiday entitlement and unemployment rate are all factors that should impact a move.

Industry experts looked at various factors including minimum wage, entitled break time and maternity leave, giving ten countries a score out of 200 and ranking them accordingly.

Here are the top five countries for workplace environments:

Netherlands

The Netherlands which is located between Belgium and Germany ranked in first place, scoring 141 out of 200 points. The country is famous for its cheese, wooden shoes, traditional Dutch homes and coffee shops.

The minimum wage in the Netherlands is £8.50, entitled break time is 30 minutes and maternity leave is 16 weeks paid.

France

France came in second place, scoring 141 out of 200 points. The country boasts some of the most beautiful cities in the world while providing a substantial number of holidays per year, it’s obvious to see why many enjoy working here!

The minimum wage in France is £9.07, entitled break time is 20 minutes and maternity leave is 16 weeks paid.

Belgium

In third place is Belgium, scoring 138 out of 200 points. Belgium is a country best known for its famous chocolate and beer; the country is also home to NATO headquarters.

The people of Belgium expect elegant clothing and good punctuality as the norm within the work environment. The minimum wage in Belgium is £8.39, entitled break time is 15 minutes and maternity leave is 15 weeks paid.

Norway

Norway, which is located in Northern Europe and occupies the western half of Scandinavia placed third and scored 136 out of 200 points.

The country places emphasis on equality in the workplace regardless of an employee’s gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or political views.

There is no minimum wage in Norway, entitled break time is 30 minutes and maternity leave is 15 weeks paid.

Ireland

Finalising the top five is Ireland, with a score of 136 out of 200 points. Ireland is a country packed with beautiful natural greenery and is known for its love of Guinness and rugby.

Their work environment is very similar to that of the United Kingdom. The minimum wage in Ireland is £8.75, entitled break time is 30 minutes and maternity leave is 26 weeks paid.

Of the ten countries for the best workplace environments that were ranked, the remainder of the list in order read:

Germany (116 points) Sweden (113 points) New Zealand (112 points) Iceland (108 points) Czech Republic (107 points) Canada (107 points) Switzerland (96 points) Austria (86 points) Israel (80 points) United States (64 points)

The results of the ranking yielded interesting results, with a selection of countries in Europe alongside Australia making up the top five.

As more and more people are contemplating starting over, especially since the pandemic began, we wanted to provide those considering a move abroad with the best countries to work in, to help with this difficult decision.

It’s interesting to see how the trends differ in each country. For instance, the minimum wage in Ireland is £8.75, however, this increases to £11.02 in Australia!