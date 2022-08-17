World’s top cities to visit this summer

New study analyzed most popular cities in Northern Hemisphere, to reveal the best cities to visit during each season of the year.

Many holidaymakers plan their travel destinations based on the seasons, be it a hot beach destination for summer or a snowy event-packed holiday for winter.

New study analyzed the most popular cities in the Northern Hemisphere on factors such as weather, events, affordability, and popularity across each season, to reveal the best cities to visit during each season of the year.

Top 10 best cities to visit in summer

Rome, Italy – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 5 Paris, France – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 1 Athens, Greece – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 26 London, UK – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 8 Madrid, Spain – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 4 New York, USA – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 7 Berlin, Germany – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 3 Barcelona, Spain – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 10 Vienna, Austria – Top 100 City Destinations Rank – 11

Rome, the capital city of Italy ranks as the best place to visit during summer. It’s a bustling city during the summer months, with numerous religious events including Corpus Domini, the Feast of St. John, and Saints Peter and Paul Day.

The second-best city to visit during summer is Paris. There is plenty to do in Paris during summer with July marking the end of the Tour de France in Paris. Competitors from all over the world cross the finish line of this world-famous bicycle race in Paris and parade the Champs Élysées, which is often labelled as the world’s most beautiful avenue.

New York places 6th in the best city break rankings, with a summer score of 6.45. This lively city promises an abundance of energy throughout the summer months, offering everything from the Brooklyn Street Party to the 4th of July fireworks. Or for more of a relaxed atmosphere, why not check out the open-air cinemas in Central and Bryant Park.

Amsterdam, Netherlands is the best city to visit during the spring months.

The capital city of the Netherlands is also the best city to visit throughout Autumn.

Paris, France was revealed to be the best city to visit during Winter.

The most visited 100 cities rank was taken from Euromonitor. Only Northern Hemisphere cities that appeared on this list were used in this report.

City popularity was taken as the total volume of searches for the City + Relevant Season (eg. London Summer) over the last 12 months. Searches for things to do were recorded as the total volume of searches for Things To Do In + City (eg. Things To Do In Amsterdam) over the last 12 months and split into the relevant seasons (e.g. searches from December 2021, January 2022, and February 2022 were combined to give the totals for winter).

