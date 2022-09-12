World’s oldest toy store opens at Doha Hamad Airport

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) launched the finest toy shop in the world, Hamleys, to bring magic to Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Hamleys is a British multinational toy retailer and the world’s oldest toy store. It was founded by William Hamley as “Noah’s Ark” in High Holborn, London, in 1760.

Families and youngsters are invited to step into a world where fairy tales come true, and a child’s imagination runs free.

The Hamleys store at Hamad International Airport (HIA) features a wide range of toys, exclusive merchandise from world-renowned brands such as Barbie, LOL dolls plus all the classic family favorites, and a magical experience. In addition, the store will also have a selection of Hamley’s original merchandise, renowned for its exceptional quality, such as the iconic Hamley bears. The store’s vibrant red and white interior reflects the magical world of Hamleys and the signature fun, festiveness, magic, and theatre the brand represents.

The grand opening of the Hamleys boutique at Hamad International Airport was an exciting experience that included many activities for adults and children, such as a marching band, a clown magician, a balloon twister booth, and a photo booth. In addition, guests were served branded Hamleys cookies and received gift bags with the store’s best sellers. The famous Hamley bear and his friend Hattie Bear greeted passengers in the store and invited them to explore the fantastic and vibrant store.

Vice President, Qatar Duty Free, Mr. Thabet Musleh, said: “We are delighted to open the first Hamleys store alongside an extensive selection of launches coming soon at Hamad International Airport. At Qatar Duty Free, we always focus on brands that offer our passengers a unique and exciting experience; and we look forward to welcoming families and children to build lasting memories of fun and joy at Hamleys; a globally recognised name and a welcomed addition to the World’s Best Airport.”

CEO, Hamleys, Mr. Sumeet Yadav, said: “Hamleys has always been about offering magical experiences. In everything we do, we hope for only one reward – a child’s smile. And what better way to gift families unforgettable memories than at the Qatar Duty Free that’s bustling with celebration at the cusp of the FIFA World Cup. Finding the perfect toy under the tree is now extra special with our updated store concept, designed to be perfectly insta-worthy. Presenting an atmosphere of interaction for young minds, this store includes Hamleys Room Of Wonders and new periscopes that’s sure to transport consumers to every part of the Hamleys universe.”

Today Hamleys is more than a toy store, it’s a toy emporium where children can play with their favorite toys and be marveled by the live and interactive demonstrations of the many 20,000 toys on display.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News