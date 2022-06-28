Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Destination Entertainment News People Tourism Travel Secrets Travel Wire News

World’s most unknown photo paradises to visit in 2022

15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Salar de Uyuni salt flats
From the colorful urban landscape of Stockholm underground to the untouched natural parks of Namib-Naukluft, inspiration is limitless.

A new study has revealed that the Stairway to Nothingness in Austria is the world’s best hidden gem for photographers.

New study analyzed Google worldwide search data for more than 120 photography paradises and ranked them according to the average monthly searches they receive. 

According to results, these are the 10 least well-known places that offer stunning opportunities for photographers:

Ranking Location Monthly Search Volume 
Stairway to Nothingness 150 
Beenkeragh 400 
Salar de Uyuni salt flats 400 
Vatnajökull ice cave 400 
Waitomo Glowworm cave 400 
The Lofoten Islands 450 
Stockholm Underground 600 
Valensole Plateau 600 
The Canadian Rockies 800 
10 Namib-Naukluft National Park 1100 
  1. Stairway to Nothingness, Austria

Located in the Austrian Alps, at the Dachstein Glacier resort, this 1,300ft tall suspension bridge offers spectacular mountain views. With an average of just 150 monthly Google searches worldwide, this location is the absolute best kept photography secret in the world. 

2. Beenkeragh, Ireland 

With an average of only 400 Google searches per month, Beenkeragh is the second hidden gem for photographers to take breath-taking pictures. As the second-highest peak in Ireland (rising 1,008.2 meters above ground level), this is the perfect location for hikers and climbers from all over the world.

3. Salar de Uyuni salt flats, Bolivia 

Located in the Uyuni region, in Bolivia, Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat (extending for over 10,000 square kilometers). Registering an average search volume of just 400 searches worldwide, this astonishing place is the ideal location for photographers looking for breath-taking shots.  

4. Vatnajökull ice cave, Iceland 

Ice caves are one of Iceland’s best natural wonders, and the Vatnajökull cave offers a wonderful experience to photographers and adventurers from all over the world. With an average of 400 monthly Google searches worldwide, Iceland’s ice caves are the third best kept photography hidden gem in the world. 

5. Waitomo Glowworm cave, New Zealand 

Known as one of New Zealand’s best attractions, Waitomo’s Glowworm cave is a true paradise for photographers and travelers from all over the globe. With an average of 400 monthly Google searches worldwide, the cave offers a boat tour where it is possible to closely observe these tiny sparkly creatures illuminating the dark.

6. The Lofoten Islands, Norway  

The Loften Islands are an archipelago in Norway, known for their characteristic landscape. With around 450 monthly Google searches worldwide, the islands are the sixth hidden paradise for photographers, offering sea, lakes, mountains, and hill views for amazing pictures.  

7. Stockholm Underground, Sweden  

Known for its artsy stations, Stockholm Underground is the seventh least searched spot for photographers. Registering an average of 600 Google searches worldwide, this underground treasure is gold for urban photographers and travelers.  

8. Valensole Plateau, France 

Situated in the region of Provence, in France, Valensole Plateau is the perfect spot for romantic souls to visit during the lavender season. Registering an average Google search volume of 600 searches worldwide, this location is the eighth least Googled photographers’ hidden gem.  

9. The Canadian Rockies, Canada 

With an average of 800 monthly Google Searches worldwide, the Canadian Rockies are the ninth best kept photography secret. Located between British Columbia and Alberta provinces, these mountains offer spectacular natural views and a diverse, preserved wildlife.  

10. Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia

Finally, with 1,100 Google searches worldwide, Namib-Naukluft National Park is the 10th best hidden gem destination for photographers. Characteristic for its Namib desert and Atlantic coast landscapes, this is a proper hidden gem for wildlife photographers. 

