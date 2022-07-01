World’s most popular movie filming locations, according to TikTok

The best way to immerse yourself into the world of your favorite movie is to visit the exact location it was filmed at

New research reveals the most popular movie locations on TikTok, with Lord of the Rings and The Martian filming locations featuring in the top 10.

The best way to immerse yourself into the world of your favorite movie is to visit the place it was filmed, which is why the industry experts have revealed the top 10 most popular movie locations on TikTok, looking at how many views these locations have earned across videos shared on the app.

Top 10 most popular movie locations on TikTok

Rank Location City/Area Country Movie TikTok Views 1 Wadi Rum South Jordan Jordan The Martian 150,100,000 2 Devils Tower Wyoming United States Close Encounters of the Third Kind 54,600,000 3 Griffith Observatory Los Angeles United States Rebel Without a Cause 46,900,000 4 Matamata Waikato Region New Zealand Lord of the Rings trilogy 43,000,000 5 Maya Bay Ko Phi Phi Thailand The Beach 24,100,000 6 King’s Cross Station London United Kingdom Harry Potter movies 13,400,000 7 Gloucester Cathedral Gloucester United Kingdom Harry Potter movies 11,900,000 8 Glenfinnan Viaduct Inverness United Kingdom Harry Potter movies 11,500,000 9 Ohio State Reformatory Ohio United States Shawshank Redemption 7,000,000 10 Mehrangarh Fort Jodphur Rajasthan The Dark Knight Rises 6,400,000

The research also revealed:

The United States and the United Kingdom have the joint-most locations featured in the top 10, with TikTok views totaling over 164 million between them.

The Harry Potter movies claim 3 of the top 10 spots, accumulating over 36 million TikTok views between them.

The combined TikTok views of all 38 locations on the list exceed the 360 million mark.

Just shy of the top 10, the infamous Timberline Lodge from The Shining earned 11th place with 5.6 million TikTok views.