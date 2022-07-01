Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Destination Entertainment Films India Ireland Jordan Music New Zealand News Thailand Tourism Travel Wire News United Kingdom USA

World’s most popular movie filming locations, according to TikTok

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
Wadi Rum, South Jordan
Written by Harry Johnson

The best way to immerse yourself into the world of your favorite movie is to visit the exact location it was filmed at

New research reveals the most popular movie locations on TikTok, with Lord of the Rings and The Martian filming locations featuring in the top 10. 

The best way to immerse yourself into the world of your favorite movie is to visit the place it was filmed, which is why the industry experts have revealed the top 10 most popular movie locations on TikTok, looking at how many views these locations have earned across videos shared on the app. 

Top 10 most popular movie locations on TikTok

RankLocationCity/AreaCountryMovieTikTok Views
1Wadi RumSouth JordanJordanThe Martian150,100,000
2Devils TowerWyomingUnited StatesClose Encounters of the Third Kind54,600,000
3Griffith ObservatoryLos AngelesUnited StatesRebel Without a Cause46,900,000
4MatamataWaikato RegionNew ZealandLord of the Rings trilogy43,000,000
5Maya BayKo Phi PhiThailandThe Beach24,100,000
6King’s Cross StationLondonUnited KingdomHarry Potter movies13,400,000
7Gloucester CathedralGloucesterUnited KingdomHarry Potter movies11,900,000
8Glenfinnan ViaductInvernessUnited KingdomHarry Potter movies11,500,000
9Ohio State ReformatoryOhioUnited StatesShawshank Redemption7,000,000
10Mehrangarh FortJodphurRajasthanThe Dark Knight Rises6,400,000

The research also revealed:

  • The United States and the United Kingdom have the joint-most locations featured in the top 10, with TikTok views totaling over 164 million between them. 
  • The Harry Potter movies claim 3 of the top 10 spots, accumulating over 36 million TikTok views between them.
  • The combined TikTok views of all 38 locations on the list exceed the 360 million mark. 
  • Just shy of the top 10, the infamous Timberline Lodge from The Shining earned 11th place with 5.6 million TikTok views. 
Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | | |

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly