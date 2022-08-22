Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

World’s most and least expensive tourist landmarks to visit

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
6 min read
Visiting many famous attractions around the world could be a pretty pricy proposition for a regular traveler

World’s famous tourist landmarks represent the spirit and essence of a place.

They convey the culture of a city or a country, and inspire travel through their expression of history and art.

But visiting many famous attractions around the world could be a pretty pricy proposition for a regular traveler.

A team of industry experts looked at the average cost of a night’s stay in a hotel room near some famous global landmarks, and the cost of an adult’s admission, to reveal which ones are the most and the least affordable for visitors.

So, which of the world’s most popular landmarks are the cheapest and priciest to visit?

The most expensive landmarks to visit:

RankLandmarkCountryTicket Cost (USD)Nightly Hotel Cost (USD)
1Eiffel TowerFrance$28.73$454.35
2Palace of VersaillesFrance$21.44$454.35
3Statue of LibertyUnited States$23.80$441.76
4Big BenEnglandFree$415.33
5Sagrada FamiliaSpain$27.87$357.44
6Capitol HillUnited StatesFree$366.25
7UluruAustralia$27.32$331.00
8Easter IslandChile$80.00$244.00
9Burj KhalifaUnited Arab Emirates$105.91$217.73
10Mount RushmoreUnited StatesFree$290.73

The Eiffel Tower is officially the most expensive landmark to visit: the ticket with elevator access is $28.73. Although the ticket price for the Eiffel Tower is more expensive than most on our list, the cost of a hotel stay in Paris is what makes this landmark the most expensive to visit. A double room in Paris costs on average $454.35 for one night.

The second French attraction in the top three is The Palace of Versailles, known for its rich history and for being an iconic symbol of 17th-century architecture. An entrance ticket to the Palace of Versailles costs $21.44 for an adult, more than $7 cheaper than a ticket to the Eiffel Tower, with the same costly stay in a Paris hotel room for $454.35.

Statue of Liberty, one of the most iconic symbols of New York City, concludes the top 3 most expensive landmarks, with the ticket costing $23.80 and the average price for one night in a local hotel being $441.76, which takes the total cost of the visit to $465.56. 

The cheapest landmarks to visit: 

RankLandmarkCountryTicket Cost (USD)Nightly Hotel Cost (USD)
1Taj MahalIndia$14.19$31.46
2Mount FujiJapanFree$69.00
3The Great SphinxEgypt$5.37$71.74
4Great Wall of ChinaChina$9.71$76.77
5Great Pyramids of GizaEgypt$23.63$71.74
6Angkor WatCambodia$37.00$74.26
7Hagia SophiaTurkeyFree$113.27
8Cristo RedentorBrazil$19.32$105.72
9Machu PicchuPeru$41.48$87.00
10Mt. Eden CraterNew ZealandFree$139.70

The Taj Mahal is the cheapest landmark to visit in rating. An entrance ticket for non-citizens costs $14.19, while a night’s stay in a hotel in Agra costs $31.46 on average. Dating back to the 17th century, the Taj Mahal encompasses the opulence of the Mughal emperors that ruled India for over 200 years.

One of the world’s three Holy Mountains, Mount Fuji is a top tourist attraction for visitors from around the world. Japan’s tallest mountain and sacred site is free to visit and climb, while a hotel stay in Fuji costs $69 on average.

Cairo’s Great Sphinx, located near the Pyramids of Giza, is one of the world’s oldest monumental statues and is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The Great Sphinx is also one of the cheapest to visit on our list. A ticket to see the statue costs $5.37 and a night’s stay in a double hotel room in the nearby Giza costs $71.74 on average.

