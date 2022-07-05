World’s most and least expensive airport parking

Some airports are quite more expensive than others, and can create a serious headache for holidaymakers in a hurry to catch their flight

Airport parking fees are frequently overlooked while planning a vacation getaway and can end up adding quite an extra expense to already hefty holiday bill.

Some airports are quite more expensive than others, with different parking rates, different maximum time vehicles can park in different lots, and can create a serious headache for holidaymakers in a hurry to catch their flight.

To help travelers to stay relaxed and ready to get their vacation underway, industry experts compared some of the world’s popular travel popular destinations’ busiest airports, to find out which airport has the most expensive and cheapest parking rate for a week’s stay.

Most expensive airports to park at:

Rank Airport City Cost of parking (local currency) Cost of parking ($) 1 Hamad International Airport Doha, Qatar Rial1,015.00 $278.77 2 London Stansted Airport London, UK £210.00 $263.66 3 Abu Dhabi International Airport Abu Dhabi, UAE dh840.00 $228.70 4 Barcelona El Prat Airport Barcelona, Spain €199.60 $212.13 5 Berlin Tegel Airport Berlin, Germany €199.00 $211.50 6 Logan International Airport Boston, USA $203.00 $203.00 7 Zürich Airport Zürich, Switzerland CHF195.00 $200.89 8 Paris-Orly Airport Paris, France €175.00 $185.99 9 London-Gatwick Airport London, UK £145.00 $182.05 10 Singapore Changi Airport Singapore $245.00 $178.13

Logan International Airport, Boston was named the sixth most expensive airport to park at, costing you a minimum of $203 for a week’s stay. The sixth busiest airport in the US covers 2,384 acres and employs an estimated 16,000 people.

The most expensive airport for long-term parking is Hamad International Airport, the principal airport in the Qatari capital Doha. Parking here for a whole week will cost you at least $278.77. This is $262.72 more than the cheapest airport in the study.

Serving over twenty-seven million passengers a year, the second most expensive airport is London Stansted Airport. Parking for a full week at Stansted will cost you a minimum of $263.66 (£210).

Airports with the lowest weekly rates:

Rank Airport City Cost of parking (local currency) Cost of parking ($) 1 Sabiha Gökçen Airport Istanbul, Turkey ₺255.50 $16.05 2 Istanbul Atatürk Airport Istanbul, Turkey ₺315.00 $19.78 3 Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok, Thailand ฿980.00 $28.60 4 Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport Rome, Italy €31.00 $32.95 5 Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport Madrid, Spain €31.00 $32.95 6 Kempegowda International Airport Bangalore, India ₹2,700.00 $34.80 7 Los Angeles International Airport Los Angeles, USA $35.00 $35.00 8 Wuhan Tianhe International Airport Wuhan, China ¥245.00 $36.75 9 Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport Shanghai, China ¥265.00 $39.75 10 Ninoy Aquino International Airport Manila, Philippines ₱2,100.00 $40.14

Los Angeles International Airport (otherwise known as LAX) was found to be the seventh cheapest airport to park at. Setting you back a small $35 for a week’s stay, LAX is the second largest airport in the US and the only airport in the world that all three US legacy carriers (American, Delta, and United) have chosen as a hub.

The airport with the lowest daily parking rate is Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul, where a full week’s parking can cost as little as $16.05.

Second place was also taken by Istanbul Atatürk Airport, the second Turkish airport on the list. The airport is only marginally more expensive than its competitor on the European side of the city, and nearly $9 cheaper than third place.

Taking third place is Suvarnabhumi Airport, one of the biggest airports in Southeast Asia and one of two airports serving Bangkok. The airport charges a minimum of $28.60 for a week’s parking, nearly twice as cheap as Thailand’s second airport Don Mueang International.

Further study findings:

Phoenix Sky Harbour Airport, AZ also had the seventh biggest cost increase in the last four years. Back in 2018, parking at this airport would have only cost $49. In 2022, parking will set you back a minimum of $84, a whopping 72% increase in the last four years.

Two of the top ten most expensive airports for parking are in the UK. Stansted Airport ranked in second place, costing a whopping $263.66 (£210) for a week’s stay. Gatwick Airport also ranked in ninth place, setting you back $182.05 (£145) for a week’s stay

Two of the top ten cheapest airports for parking are Chinese. Wuhan Tianhe International Airport ranked in eighth place, costing a minimum of $36.75. Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport followed closely behind in ninth place, costing a minimum of $39.75.