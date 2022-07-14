World’s most affordable luxury travel destinations

From Michelin star dining to stylish spa breaks, new research reveals the most luxurious travel destinations – without the hefty price tag

Always wanted to go on a luxury holiday, but could never afford one? Or thought you could never afford one?

You may be pleasantly surprised to find out that not all destinations cost quite so much when it comes to enjoying a luxury break.

Travel industry experts analyzed the most popular cities around the world on their average costs for luxury travel factors, including the costs of 5-star hotels, spa hotels, Michelin star meals, and luxury car hire, to reveal the most affordable destinations for a luxury travel experience.

Top 10 Most Affordable Luxury Travel Destinations

Bangkok, Thailand – Michelin Star Meal – $150, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $295, Luxury Car (one day) – $59, Spa Hotel (one night) – $241, Budget Score/10 – 9.49 Brussels, Belgium – Michelin Star Meal – $156, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $360, Luxury Car (one day) – $150, Spa Hotel (one night) – $274, Budget Score/10 – 8.80 Verona, Italy – Michelin Star Meal – $180, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $452, Luxury Car (one day) – $178, Spa Hotel (one night) – $203, Budget Score/10 – 7.68 Osaka, Japan – Michelin Star Meal – $207, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $300, Luxury Car (one day) – $177, Spa Hotel (one night) – $177, Budget Score/10 – 7.59 Berlin, Germany – Michelin Star Meal – $191, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $498, Luxury Car (one day) – $161, Spa Hotel (one night) – $334, Budget Score/10 – 7.42 Frankfurt, Germany – Michelin Star Meal – $177, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $712, Luxury Car (one day) – 153, Spa Hotel (one night) – $313, Budget Score/10 – 7.33 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Michelin Star Meal – $113, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $621, Luxury Car (one day) – $79, Spa Hotel (one night) – $621, Budget Score/10 – 6.90 Tokyo, Japan – Michelin Star Meal – $215, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $408, Luxury Car (one day) – $177, Spa Hotel (one night) – $321, Budget Score/10 – 6.73 Lisbon, Portugal – Michelin Star Meal – $172, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $609, Luxury Car (one day) – $177, Spa Hotel (one night) – $503, Budget Score/10 – 6.47 Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Michelin Star Meal – $126, Five-Star Hotel (one night) – $619, Luxury Car (one day) – $229, Spa Hotel (one night) – $327, Budget Score/10 – 6.04

The most affordable city when it comes to luxury travel is Thailand’s capital, Bangkok – a city typically famous for its backpacking scene. Bangkok was the cheapest city for luxury car hire ($59), and the city also ranked amongst the cheapest for Michelin star meals ($150) and 5* hotel stays ($295).

In second place is Brussels, Belgium. Brussels was affordable across the board, particularly when it came to the cost of a five-star hotel ($680) and luxury car hire ($150). Brussels is the most affordable European destination among the cities ranked, known for its chocolate, beer, and museums.

Another European destination takes third place, with Verona, Italy, being the third cheapest destination when taking a luxury holiday. Verona has the second-cheapest average cost when it comes to booking a spa hotel, at just $177 per night.

More detail for luxury on a budget:

The most affordable city for Michelin star dining is Athens, Greece. The average cost of a set menu in Athens is $103.

The cheapest rate for a nightly five-star hotel stay at properties listed online is Hong Kong, at $290.

Luxury car hire is the most affordable in Bangkok, here a luxury model such as a Mercedes-Benz will cost you just $59 per day.

The most affordable destination when it comes to booking a spa hotel is Osaka, with an average nightly rate of just $177 per night.

