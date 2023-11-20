World’s First Trans-Atlantic Flight on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation today announced the successful completion of the world’s first trans-Atlantic flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Accomplished on November 19, the flight took place on a Gulfstream G600 aircraft, which departed the company’s headquarters in Savannah and landed 6 hours, 56 minutes later at Farnborough Airport in England.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW815GA engines, both using 100% SAF, this mission showcases the potential for aviation’s future use of renewable fuels, which feature lower carbon, sulfur and aromatics. The data collected from this endurance flight will help Gulfstream and its key suppliers gauge aircraft compatibility with future low-aromatic renewable fuels, particularly under cold temperatures for extended flight durations.

The SAF used on the flight was produced by World Energy and delivered by World Fuel Services. It was comprised of 100% Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (neat HEFA), which has at least 70% lower lifecycle CO2 emissions than fossil-based jet fuel, helping to reduce aviation’s impact on climate. Additionally, this zero added aromatics fuel has a reduced impact on local air quality and very low sulfur content, which can reduce non-CO2 environmental impacts.

Other key partners supporting this milestone include Honeywell, Safran and Eaton.

“We’d like to thank all our partners for their help in making this milestone flight happen, and for their ongoing partnership in collaborating with the extended SAF community to champion the aviation industry’s path to 100% SAF usage,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream.

Gulfstream was the first business jet original equipment manufacturer to fly on 100% SAF.