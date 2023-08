Karisma Hotels & Resorts is the first hotel group to offer an Autism Concierge, which encourages guests traveling with a child with autism or adult guests with autism to ask about specific needs through a concierge contact found within the resort’s visitor guide.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts‘ Autism Concierge provides a dedicated contact for all autism-related questions and serves as an extension of the Autism Double-Checked comprehensive three-part training program.