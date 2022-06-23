World’s best vacation spots for retirees

When it comes to retirement plans, taking a trip that you have always dreamed of can be therapeutic.

With more choices than ever before on how to spend your time, this is the most perfect time to check off your bucket list of things to see and places to visit.

The big question is, WHERE TO GO?

New research has identified a list of countries and the largest and most visited cities in the US, ranking each destination on its suitability for senior travelers, looking at public transport links, sightseeing opportunities, weather, and hotels.

Take a closer look at the top 5 best vacation spots for retirees:

Rank Country Number of art galleries Number of attractions Average yearly rainfall (mm) Public transport investment % of hotels with wheelchair access Retirement travel score/10 1 United States 6,996 256,915 715 $116.3b 46.85 9.14 2 Australia 1,150 38,889 534 $21.7b 50.89 9.04 3 Canada 1,319 38,926 537 $9.8b 38.05 8.49 4 Italy 1,290 129,659 832 $10.6b 44.7 8.08 5 Spain 473 56,824 636 $6.2b 50 7.83

For seniors, the US is the best country to travel to, scoring 9.14 out of 10 across all factors the industry experts looked at. The United States has more art galleries, nature and wildlife areas, and attractions than any other country on our list, giving endless opportunities for things to do while on holiday. With the highest annual spending on inland transportation construction and maintenance, the United States is one of the best-connected countries on the list.

Australia ranks second – scoring 9.04 out of 10 for retiree travel according to the criteria we looked at. Australia has the highest percentage of wheelchair-accessible hotels out of all countries on the list, at 50.89%, and the least amount of average annual rainfall.

Canada ranks third scoring 8.49 out of 10 across all criteria. With an average of 537mm of rainfall per year, Canada is one of the driest destinations on the list, giving you the best chance at a vacation without rain.

Here are the top 5 US city destinations:

Rank City Number of art galleries Number of attractions Average yearly rainfall (mm) % of people that use public transport % of hotels with wheelchair access Retirement travel score/10 1 Las Vegas 50 2,328 106 3.2 56.91 7.95 2 San Francisco 71 2,312 581 31.6 36.74 7.73 3 Chicago 72 2,395 1,038 26.2 45.38 7.35 4 Los Angeles 57 2,645 362 8.2 23.46 6.97 5 New York 216 5,543 1,258 52.8 44.36 6.45

Las Vegas ranks first as the best city for retired vacationers – with a score of 7.95 out of 10. Despite its reputation as the ultimate playground for nightlife and casinos, Sin City has endless opportunities for senior citizen travelers. Las Vegas is home to more art galleries, areas of nature and wildlife, and attractions than most other cities on the list.

San Francisco ranks second with a score of 7.73 out of 10. San Francisco has more art galleries and areas of nature and wildlife than most cities the experts looked at, providing endless options for sightseeing and exploring the city’s natural beauty.

Chicago ranks third with a score of 7.35 out of 10. With more art galleries and attractions than most cities the experts looked at, Chicago is one of the best cities for sightseeing and culture.

Chicago also has one of the most-used public transportation systems out of all cities in the US the experts looked at, with 26.2 percent of all commuters choosing to travel by bus, rail, or public transportation.