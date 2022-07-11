WorldHotels adds four new hotels in Europe

The addition of these properties is part of company’s effort to strategically expand its footprint in key destinations across the globe

WorldHotels Collection announced today the expansion of its hotel offerings in premier destinations across Europe. The addition of these exquisite properties is part of the company’s larger effort to strategically expand its footprint in key destinations across the globe.

The latest WorldHotels openings include: The Crown London in London, UK; Woughton House Hotel in Milton Keynes, UK; The Riverside Hotel in Salisbury, UK; and Hotel Mulino di Firenze in Florence, Italy.

Below are descriptions of the four new WorldHotels properties:

