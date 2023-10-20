World Travel Market London Tackles Big Tech Questions

WTM London’s Travel Technology Conference Track will run across all three days of the show and will uncover the most important issues facing the sector – the ethics of AI, smart tourism, and virtual reality.

Launching on Tuesday afternoon, on the Elevate Stage,will be the first Technology Summit, where WTM welcomes keynote speaker Bon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President, International Markets, Trip.com Group, who will discuss Reimagining the Future of Travel & Hospitality with Technology(Tuesday, November 7, 14:30).

As artificial intelligence increases its impact across the travel and tourism ecosystem, Pieter Jordaan, Group Chief Information Officer, TUI; Andrew Owen Jones, MD, SMARTSEER; and Frank Trampert, SVP, Global Managing Director, Community Sales, Sabre Hospitality uncover where AI already has influence and the potential for future applications within AI – Boundless Opportunities for Change in Travel session (Tuesday November 7, 15:05), moderated by Kate Harden-England, editor, Travolution.

The afternoon continues with a deep dive into the theory and practice of virtual reality – Tradition meets Technology: Elevating the Travel Experience with Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality(Tuesday, November 7, 15:55).

This is followed by Solving the Unsolvable (Tuesday, November 7, 16:25), which explores the touchpoints and processes in travel that are next in line for tech-driven reinvention.

Elsewhere, on Monday, November 6, 14:40, attendees can look forward to hearing about Guardrails for AI and Unintended Consequences on the Discover Stage, in partnership with the Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council. Sam Altman, Co-Producer, Innovations of the World and Innovation Officer – US Army Reserve, will discuss the responsibility for the use of AI within travel and tourism.

Another session, Harnessing Technology: Building Cities for SMART Tourism, presented in association with the World Tourism Cities Foundation, will look at technology’s role in allowing cities to develop a tourism industry without impacting their inhabitants’ quality (Monday, November 6, 15:30). The technology track keeps up its pace well into Wednesday, November 8, with two sessions on the Innovate stage in partnership with Genesys Digital Transformation.

Building a Seamless Traveller Journey with Technology (13:40) will feature Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s largest travel company, Almosafer; Digital Strategist Danny Cohanpour, CEO at Trove Tourism Development Advisors; and Stephanie Waismann, Chief Product Officer, Hotelbeds.

This is followed by a look at how apps and websites evolve to remain relevant in a multi-channel landscape with the session Technologies Redefining Engagement: The Purchasing Power is in the Palm of Your Customers’ Hands (14:10).

WTM Start-Up Pitch Battle

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing commitment to the travel start-up community, WTM will host its second WTM Start-Up Pitch Battle on Monday, November 6, at 13:20, also on the Discover stage, supported by Amadeus.

The prize is a free exhibition stand at WTM London 2024 and exposure to WTM’s expansive network – including all PR opportunities at the show and an interview with the winner. Amadeus will also provide 6 hours of personalised mentorship with their executive leaders. To put forward your pitch, apply using this link: Application for WTM’s Start-up Pitch Battle (smartsheet.com). The deadline for submission is Wednesday, October 25.

Brooke Gilbertson, International Conference Manager of WTM London, said:

“Today, technology underpins much of the world and is a key pillar for the travel sector. This year, we reflect the prevalence of tech by launching the Technology Summit on our main stage for the first time and intertwining the fundamentals of technology across all three days of the show.”

Next live event: November 6-8, 2023, at ExCel London

http://london.wtm.com/

