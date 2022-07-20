World Travel Awards Middle East set to open

“We are honored to host our World Travel Awards Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, for our first ceremony in Jordan.”

“We are honored to host our Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, for what will mark our first ceremony in Jordan, a nation blessed with World Heritage Sites, friendly towns, and inspiring desert landscapes,” shared the Founder of World Travel Awards (WTA), Graham Cooke.

This red-carpet event will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, in the capital city, and will welcome leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across the region on September 18, 2022.

While not the first Middle East awards, this will be the first time the Middle East Gala Ceremony will be held in Jordan.

Cooke added: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 29 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognizing excellence in travel and tourism. I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figures from across the Middle East for what promises to be a fabulous evening, acknowledging those organizations leading our industry’s recovery.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is an exquisite new addition to the city’s ever-expanding skyline, raising the luxury hospitality bar in Jordan. Located in the prestigious 5th Circle, the hotel provides a unique destination for both leisure and business travelers, as well as serving as a convenient gateway to explore Jordan’s historic sites of Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.

The General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, said, “We are delighted to welcome attendees of this year’s World Travel Awards, a milestone not only for our hotel – which officially opened its doors in May – but for Jordan as a whole. It is our great pleasure to welcome some of the world’s foremost travel industry leaders, and we look forward to showing them a level of hospitality and care that is both a hallmark of the Ritz-Carlton brand and a true reflection of the Kingdom and its people.”

