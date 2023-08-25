World Tourism Network SMEs New Powerful Voice at TIME 2023

World Tourism Network is getting ready for TIME 2023 in Bali to encourage SMEs in Tourism to have a strong voice.

The World Tourism Network is a nongovernmental initiative with members in 133 countries. Started in Berlin, Germany, on the sidelines of a canceled ITB 2020, and headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, WTN has been emerging since March 2020 as a powerful new voice.

After two years of extensive rebuilding travel discussions, WTN is positioning itself as the new voice for medium- and small-sized enterprises in the global travel and tourism industry. Bringing governments and big players to the table and giving SMEs a new, powerful voice—this is what participants at the upcoming TIME 2023 Executive Summit should expect. TIME 2023 will take place on September 29 and 30 at the Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort and Spa in Bali, Indonesia.

The Indonesian Chapter of the World Tourism Network (WTN) under the leadership of Chairwoman Mudi Astuti, is working tirelessly these days with WTN Stakeholders around the globe, leading WTN and its SME travel and tourism members.

The Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Industries, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, had a phone discussion yesterday with Tourism Minister Bartlett from Jamaica, who is the founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre.

Hon. Minister Bartlett – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourism Ministry

As directed by the Indonesian and Jamaican Tourism Ministers today, a task force was launched in Indonesia and Jamaica to work with GTRCMC, their CEO, Professor Lloyd Wallace, so the first ASEAN Tourism Resilience Center can be launched in Bali and announced at TIME 2023, the upcoming WTN Executive Summit.

Pictured L‑R: Professor Daniel Scott, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, Dr Debbie Hopkins, Dr Johanna Loehr, Professor Xavier Font

This will go along with the launch of the Climate Friendly Travel Club by Professor Geoffrey Lipman of SUNX Malta and CEO Ged Brown from the U.K.

WTN Founder and Chairman Juergen Steinmetz will explain the new 5 SMILE Star Certification for Small and Medium-Sized Travel and Tourism Businesses, which will result in instant recognition and new business for WTN members.

Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman & Founder World Tourism Network

“Indonesia is an ideal location to have our first physical global executive summit. Small and medium-sized businesses in the travel and tourism industry is the backbone of the business world here in Bali and the rest of Indonesia. Indonesia knows SMEs Matter! ” Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman World Tourism Network

13 international delegates from around the world will be engaging 27 delegates from Indonesia at the Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort and Spa in Bali, Indonesia, on September 29 and 30. The discussions are open to 150 WTN members and Observers.

The former Minister of Tourism for the Seychelles and a current WTN VP Alain St. Ange, will present the role of islands and island nations.

Aleksandra Gardasevic Slavuljica, the Director of Tourism and Deputy Minister for Montenegro, is an executive board member and leads the high-level Balkan Tourism Interest Group of the World Tourism Network. She will be presenting the role of SMEs in a small European country and the emerging European Balkan region.

Tanja Mihalic, Slovenia, SEBLU School of Business and Economics, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia; and the Dean of the Evergreen State College in Toronto, Canada, will focus on education.

Dr. Aleksandra Gardasevic Slavuljica is the General Director of Tourism Development Policies in the Government of Montenegro

Dr. Birgit Trauer, Founding Director of The Cultural Angle, Australia, will represent the cultural aspects.

Gail Parsonage of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, Australia, will give her feedback on the role of peace and tourism.

Neena Jabbal is an SME in Kenya, running Aslan Adventure Tours And Travel Ltd. She will point out business opportunities and the role of SMEs in Tourism in her native Kenya and East Africa.

International delegates will join a group of high-level Indonesian partners, such as the Hon. Minister of Tourism for Indonesia, the Governor or Deputy Governor of Bali Province, the Chairman, of the Bali Tourism Board, leaders of the Indonesia Travel Agent Association, the Hotel and Restaurant Association, traditional leaders, Turkish Airlines, and Marriott Hotels and Resorts, among others.

Dr. Widya Murni (AWMI/ IHTPB) will bring integrative and functional medicine practitioners, as well as medical tourism, into the picture.

On September 30, WTN President Dr. Peter Tarlow will lead a training on tourism safety and security, and a tourism police training session, followed by networking opportunities and a Bali fam trip for participating SME travel companies.

The Heroes Award will be presented at a spectacular Gala Dinner on September 29 with short video greetings by WTN Chapter Leaders from around the globe.

PATA Indonesia is one of many local partners with the World Tourism Network Indonesia.

For more information on TIME 2023 and to register for the summit, visit time2023.com

For more information on the World Tourism Network and on how to join WTN go to www.wtn.travel