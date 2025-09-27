World Tourism Network Senegal Message for World Tourism Day

Travel and Tourism today celebrates World Tourism Day, also in Dakar, Senegal, with Faouzou Deme, a World Tourism Network Hero, having a message to the world.

Senegal-based Faouzou Deme, the Head of the African Francophone Tourism, the World Tourism Network, Senegal Chapter, addresses the world of tourism from his home in Dakar.

It is my honor, as President, to wish each member a successful day on the occasion of World Tourism Day, an annual ritual celebrated by all UN Tourism member countries.

Far from the festivities, this September 27th should encourage us to affirm our tourism identity through our values, without marginalizing ourselves in what we share as an ideal and as principles of tourism, which is a lever for growth and inclusive policy.

I encourage our members in each country to be a model and a great builder, because tourism, beyond its economic aspect, challenges our heritage, values, and identity. We must also open up to others to promote our expertise. We have an obligation to support public authorities in achieving fair and balanced long-term planning to ensure the succession is managed correctly.

Dear members, our strength lies in unity and solidarity, and to achieve this, we must continually build bridges through discussions, offers, training, and joint ventures to enhance the tourism value chain.

We must be aware that the future belongs to us and that we must be ready to welcome the world according to our customs and traditions so that African tourism can thrive in its quest for integration into global tourism.